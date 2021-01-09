Indonesian airline plane currently missing, lost contact after departing from Jakarta

A Sriwijaya Air plane has lost contact shortly after its take off.

The plane is currently missing.

The flight departed Jakarta at about 2:45pm local time and was scheduled to land in Pontianak at 4:15pm.

According to CNA, the last contact the control tower had with flight SJY 182 was at around 3:40pm.

SCMP reported that there were 62 people on board, comprising 56 passengers and six flight crew.

Flightrader24 tweeted that the aircraft lost over 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, four minutes after departing from Jakarta.

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

The plane was a Boeing 737-500, according to Flightradar24, and is around 26 years old.

SCMP reported that the Indonesian Transport Ministry is currently investigating and coordinating the matter with the relevant search and rescue agency and the transport safety body.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement they are still gathering more detailed information before making a statement, CNA reported.

Reuters said that rescuers have found suspected debris in waters north of Jakarta. However, it is still unconfirmed if the wreckage is indeed from the missing plane.

This is a developing story.

