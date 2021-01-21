Back

S'pore property agent parodies popular Mandopop song to sell Hougang flat

Genius.

Lean Jinghui | January 21, 2021, 04:01 PM

This S'pore property agent is setting the standard for property home tour videos, creativity-wise.

Singing a parody of popular Mandopop song "今天你要嫁给我", the agent, Rechard Tan, highlights the very best parts of the property with original lyrics that get you all warm in the feels. 

The parody is titled "8481我等你", which roughly translates to "8481, I'll await your call".  

Hougang HDB

The song starts off by listing basic information about the flat:

Hougang 4-room HDB

She recently just achieved MOP

She sits at Blk 477C

before moving into the unique selling points of the apartment. The usual property buzz words are weaved into the lyrics and paired with well-chosen shots of the unit.

Unblocked river scenery

990 square feet, design is Japanese

Reno is good quality

Image via AAG-Real Estate Tech Pro

Image via AAG- Real Estate Tech Pro Youtube

The rap segment in the song, which features nearby amenities, in particular Punggol Park which is just a jog away, was a hit with netizens.

Image via AAG-Real Estate Tech Pro Youtube

A collaborative effort

Speaking to Mothership, property agent Tan said that the video was a collaborative effort. He expressed special thanks to the OrangeTee AAG division for supporting him in exploring his "personal interest".

The entire video process took a few weeks to be completed, with Tan writing the lyrics and then collaborating with the property agency's video team for filming.

The theme was chosen to "appeal to newlyweds" — the song choice is pretty much self-explanatory.

Tan also explained that special care had been taken to ensure that the lyrics, subtitled in both Chinese and English, flowed with the melody of the song.

Put on the market prior to the video's success, the property has already been sold for $560,000.

Top image via 

