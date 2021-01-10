Back

South Korean toddler dies with ruptured pancreas, blood-filled stomach after abuse by adoptive mother

The case is causing outrage in South Korea.

Joshua Lee | January 10, 2021, 11:59 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

A child abuse scandal is gripping South Korea.

A 16-month-old toddler, Jung-in died on October 16, 2020 after suffering from months of abuse from her adoptive mother.

When she died, Jung-in's pancreas were ruptured and her stomach was filled with blood. She also had fractured bones and bruises, indicating prolonged abuse.

When she was sent to the hospital, Jung-in suffered three cardiac arrests but doctors were unable to resuscitate her.

Screengrab.

South Korea's National Forensic Service ruled that the child died from severe abdominal injuries and internal bleeding caused by "strong external force applied on her back".

Her adoptive mother, surnamed Jang, worked as an interpreter.

Screengrab.

When the police arrested Jang, they found 800 videos on Jang's phone. These videos depicted Jang physically and mentally abusing Jung-in.

She will be charged with involuntary manslaughter by child abuse, while her husband will be charged with child abuse and negligence.

There is speculation that the family adopted Jung-in as a "gift" for their biological daughter and that they used this extra "family member" to attain a bigger housing loan.

Multiple red flags but police did not investigate further

There were red flags that popped up over the period when Jung-in was with Jang.

In May 2020, Jung-in's day care centre raised concerns about suspected abuse. The police closed the case citing insufficient evidence.

In June 2020, a friend of the adoptive parents made a report after they found the girl alone in a car. Again, the police closed the case because of insufficient evidence.

The third -- and the last -- one was reported on Sept. 23 by a local paediatrician who found suspected signs of abuse and malnutrition of the girl. However, the police did not investigate further.

The police has since issued an apology for their "botched initial response and inadequate investigation", promising to change the way they respond to child abuse cases.

Jang will be charged in court on January 13.

Top images via screengrab from SBS broadcasting and Twitter.

Golden Mile Thai eatery has S$10 Omelette Crab Fried Rice, with generous serving of crab meat

Scrumptious.

January 10, 2021, 04:46 PM

An apology for TraceTogether data access would be nice, but improving govt coordination is better

Better coordination with Singapore's legal, security and technology arms of the government could have led to a more thorough explanation of the limits of TraceTogether's privacy policy.

January 10, 2021, 04:33 PM

42 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 10, 2020, all imported

This brings the total number to 58,907.

January 10, 2021, 03:43 PM

Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol & seen in viral photos arrested, charged

There were both attention-grabbing rioters and those who concealed their identity.

January 10, 2021, 03:40 PM

Cyclist stops in yellow box at Tiong Bahru junction, flashes finger at truck driver who nearly hits him

Netizens online blasted the cyclist for not obeying traffic rules.

January 10, 2021, 03:33 PM

S'pore dog owner requested 'Shiba Inu' cut for pomeranian but groomer allegedly shaves off its coat

The grooming company is now refuting the owner's claims.

January 10, 2021, 03:21 PM

Heritage shophouses at Geylang, Joo Chiat for rented co-living cost upwards of S$1,900 a month

Fancy.

January 10, 2021, 02:32 PM

Last day: Up to 80% off furniture, appliances & I.T products at Harvey Norman Jurong warehouse sale

Just before CNY.

January 10, 2021, 02:03 PM

My mum works as a housekeeper in S'pore. Here's what I learnt from following her to work.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 10, 2021, 01:32 PM

Dead dugong sighting on waters near Big Sister's Island on Jan. 9

:'(

January 10, 2021, 01:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.