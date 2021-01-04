Workers complete slope repair at slip road along TPE in less than a day

Intense rain over the New Year's weekend caused severe soil erosion in some parts of Singapore.

A circulating video shows a patch of grass cover, along with the soil, crashing down on the railing by the roadside in Pasir Ris.

LTA: Slip road is unaffected by the bad weather

Some members of the public expressed concerns over the stability of the slip road nearby.

In response, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that preliminary investigations showed that the stability of the slip road is unaffected by the soil erosion caused by the rain.

According to LTA, the slip road was closed off since Jan. 2 night to facilitate slope repair works.

Slope repair works completed

At around 6am on Jan. 4, LTA updated that slope repair works have completed.

A photo uploaded by Pasir Ris- Punggol GRC MP Sharael Taha on Jan. 3 afternoon showed that workers have covered the exposed soil with cement.

One lane on the slip road has been reopened to traffic but the other remained closed as a precaution.

The agency also suggested alternative routes for drivers to reach destinations in the area:

Top photo via Sharael Taha/Facebook