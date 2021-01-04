Slipknot & Trivium concert in S'pore in 2021 postponed again because of Covid-19

Singaporean fans of Slipknot will have to put their hopes of seeing the American metal band on pause.

Along with fellow metal band Trivium, Slipknot were due to play a concert here on Jan. 13, 2021.

Titled "Singapore Rockfest II", the event, which was postponed once last year, has now been postponed again.

Organiser LAMC Productions wrote on Facebook that they were working with the bands' management on a new date.

It's the second time the concert festival has been rescheduled.

It was originally slated to take place on Mar. 24, 2020.

"In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour," the masked band said in a statement in March last year.

"While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band’s fans always comes first."

LAMC Productions informed ticketholders that existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date wile updates on the refund process will be provided at a later date.

"We thank all fans for their patience and understanding," wrote the organiser.

Top image from LAMC Productions and Slipknot's Facebook page

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here