Skechers S'pore to launch One Punch Man collection with hoodies & sneakers on Jan. 18, 2021

Fans of the superhero manga and anime One Punch Man will want to keep a lookout for this collection.

Skechers has launched a new collection in collaboration with One Punch Man, which will feature four new styles of sneakers, hoodies, and a pullover.

Four sneakers

The sneakers feature wavy lined panelling and a thick sole base for the street style look, according to Skechers.

They also come with an air-cooled memory foam cushioned insole, which is supposed to provide breathability and comfort.

Each colourway is inspired by an iconic character from the series.

The sneakers are priced at S$159.

Tornado (light and dark green):

Sonic (purple, black):

Saitama (yellow, red):

Genos (navy, black):

Four hoodies and one pullover

The collection will also include four hoodie designs and a pullover. Each apparel features symbols and colours corresponding with the four characters.

The hoodies are available in unisex sizes (S to XL) and are priced at S$99 each.

The Tornado hoodie and pullover will be launched on Jan. 18.

The pullovers are available in unisex sizes (S to XL) and are priced at S$89.

Other pullover designs plus more apparel will launch in Mar. 2021.

Details

The One Punch Man Collection will be available from Jan. 18, 2021, both online and at selected Skechers stores:

Jurong Point

Jewel Changi Airport

Bugis Junction (Lifestyle Store)

Wisma Atria

Great World City

Suntec City.

The sneakers will also be available online via Skechers on Lazada and Shopee.

Top photos via Skechers