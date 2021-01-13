Back

6 teens allegedly shouted gang slogans & made gang-related hand signs at Jalan Loyang Besar chalet

Online.

Lean Jinghui | January 13, 2021, 11:20 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

Six male teenagers, aged between 17-19, have been arrested for being suspected members of an unlawful society.

The Police first received the report on Jan. 9, about a group of people shouting gang slogans and making gang-related hand signs at a chalet along Jalan Loyang Besar.

The group also allegedly circulated a video of their actions online.

Four arrested at scene

While four were arrested at the scene, the other two were arrested through follow-up investigations on Jan. 12.

All six are currently being investigated under potential charges of being part of an unlawful society, and non-compliance with safe distancing measures (SDM).

If found guilty, the group could be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to three years under the Societies Act.

They could also be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both for non-compliance with SDM.

Top image via Google Street View

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.