Back

1,000 S'poreans asked to return self-employed relief payout because they declared wrong income

MOM will approach those with erroneous declarations to return their SIRS payouts.

Jason Fan | January 05, 2021, 05:08 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

About 0.5 per cent of all successful Self-Employed Person Income Relief (SIRS) recipients are linked to erroneous declarations, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan. 5).

This amounts to about 1,000 recipients.

According to Teo, those with erroneous declarations have been approached to return their SIRS payouts, and some have already done so.

Financial declarations were taken in good faith

According to Teo, eligibility for SIRS was assessed based on the applicants' declarations of their employment income and number of properties owned, in order to provide timely assistance to self-employed individuals.

Those whose declarations met the eligibility criteria received payouts.

According to Teo, during the early months of the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, the government was processing and dispersing a large number of grant and support schemes to households and businesses.

"Each of these had very tight timelines to follow. And so, as a result, in order meet the timelines, there were many occasions where we decided that we should just take the individual's declarations in good faith and process the payments," said Teo.

After the SIRS payouts were audited by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), it was found that about 0.5 per cent of all successful SIRS recipients were the result of erroneous declarations.

Teo said that the audit of applications is still ongoing, and MOM will continue to reach out to those who have made erroneous declarations, in order to return their SIRS payouts.

Following the MOM audit, the SIRS payouts will also be audited by an external auditor appointed by NTUC.

Most SIRS applicants had valid reasons to apply

In a follow-up question, MP for Sengkang GRC Jamus Lim asked the Manpower Minister why such "false positive" cases exist, given that the criteria for SIRS was "so stringent".

He brought up the number of rejected SIRS applications among his residents, and asked Teo whether these "false positive" cases were a result of false reporting on the part of residents, or because the residents were misled by the criteria necessary for their applications.

In response, Teo said that most successful SIRS applicants had valid reasons to apply, and have met the eligibility criteria.

However, a very small number of applicants may have been mistaken in their own understanding of their circumstances, and received the payout despite not being eligible, according to Teo.

"It is sometimes possible that the person did not quite know what he was earning, and he made a declaration based on a mistaken understanding, so we will reach out to them and try and sort these things out," said Teo.

According to Teo, there is also a group of SIRS recipients who were included automatically, based on past data which showed their eligibility.

These individuals were given the payout, without having to submit further information.

Pritam Singh said some cases were "well outside the qualifying criteria"

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh also weighed in on the subject, and asked Teo how many cases linked to erroneous declarations were "well outside the qualifying criteria", and were subject to a clawback as a result.

Pritam was specifically referring to cases where MOM decides that a certain SIRS application "should not have been approved" in the first place, and asks the individual to return the payout after audits are done.

He brought up an example of an individual who approached him during a Meet-the-People Session (MPS), and declared openly that he earned S$10,000 a month.

The individual had certain circumstances, said Pritam, but he reported it accordingly, and was given the SIRS payout.

His payout has since been clawed back.

In response, Teo said that she did not personally come across such a case, although she believes that "there may have been a few".

Top image via Gov.sg/YouTube. 

Key questions asked by MPs on police access to TraceTogether data for serious offences

Some the questions raised include the longevity of TraceTogether data, and instances where the data have been used.

January 05, 2021, 08:35 PM

Mario Kart-themed tour company in Tokyo loses 3-year court battle against Nintendo

You might have seen them around Tokyo.

January 05, 2021, 08:18 PM

Vivian, Pritam, Shanmugam discuss police use of TraceTogether data, Covid-19 battle needs public trust

The use of TraceTogether data for criminal investigations will only be sought in very serious offences.

January 05, 2021, 07:58 PM

Closed stretches along Rail Corridor from Spooner Rd to Hillview Rd to reopen in Q1 2021

You can use the diverted routes for now.

January 05, 2021, 06:59 PM

First look: Japan Airlines meals at Tanjong Pagar rail cafe till Jan. 31, cabin crew around on weekends

For those of you who miss airplane food.

January 05, 2021, 06:48 PM

Pair of wild pink dolphins spotted in waters off Pasir Panjang

Lucky.

January 05, 2021, 06:05 PM

Robinsons S'pore's last outlet to close by Jan. 10, 2021, everything on sale

It might close sooner if stocks run out.

January 05, 2021, 05:33 PM

M'sians slam Muhyiddin's decision to terminate HSR project with S'pore

They thought the compensation that Malaysia has to pay to Singapore now could have been put to better use.

January 05, 2021, 05:21 PM

Woman brings golden retriever on pet-friendly staycation at Intercontinental S'pore to celebrate its birthday

A very happy fur kid.

January 05, 2021, 04:25 PM

Migrant worker sues employer & dorm operator for locking him in room with other workers

They were confined against their will.

January 05, 2021, 04:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.