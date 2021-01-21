S'pore welcomes US President Biden's move to rejoin Paris Agreement

Singapore has welcomed the United States’ announcement to re-join the Paris Agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The move is one out of the nine executive orders issued by U.S. President Joe Biden on his first day that reversed former U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

Climate change an existential threat to mankind

Climate change is an existential threat to mankind and requires a concerted and sustained global response, MFA said in a press release.

And so their decision to return to the Paris Agreement is "a positive development that provides an important boost" to ongoing global efforts to address climate change collectively, the ministry added.

The move "demonstrates the U.S.' resolve to provide global leadership for urgent climate action and to work with the international community to advance multilateral negotiations," it said.

Singapore ready to work with close partner U.S. on climate change

In addition, MFA said Singapore stands ready to work with the U.S. and other key stakeholders to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goals and to address this critical challenge together.

"As a long-standing and close partner of the U.S., Singapore looks forward to expanding our bilateral and regional cooperation on climate change," the foreign ministry reiterated.

Singapore, as a small, low-lying, island city-state vulnerable to the impact of climate change, was among the first few countries to ratify the Paris Agreement.

To support its successful implementation, Singapore has taken a number of actions, including submitting an enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution and Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in March 2020.

The country will also continue to support fellow developing countries through capacity-building assistance under the Singapore Cooperation Programme and Climate Action Package.

