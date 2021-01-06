S'pore man, 57, jailed 7 weeks as he really needed to move his bowels & ended up speeding 180kmh, beating 2 red lights & driving against traffic twice

A middle-aged man in Singapore who really needed to move his bowels ended up getting jailed seven weeks and disqualified from driving for four years on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hoo Tee Tuan, 57, drove at 180kmh at one point to his brother's coffee shop to answer an utmost urgent call of nature.

As a result of having to do a Number 2, Hoo pleaded guilty to one charge each of rash driving and failing to stop for a police officer.

Irritable bowel syndrome experienced late one night

The incident happened at around 3am on March 1, 2019.

Hoo left the Marina Bay Sands casino and was driving home towards Jurong.

A traffic police officer saw Hoo speeding and gave chase with the car's blinkers turned on.

The chase occurred after Hoo exited the Pan Island Expressway towards Jurong Canal Drive, and he hit 180kmh at one point as he was being chased.

Hoo made several turns and ran two red lights, and even stopped midway and drove against traffic towards Boon Lay Way while making a turn from Jurong East Street 31.

After he drove against traffic once more later, a taxi got in his way, forcing him to stop when he tried to enter a Housing and Development Board car park.

Driver's pants soiled when arrested

Hoo’s lawyer said his client had been suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, Today reported.

When the police pulled Hoo over, he had soiled his pants by then.

Hoo's lawyer said in court that the police had to line the back seat of the police car with a plastic sheet before he was allowed to enter it, according to Today.

The lawyer also said Hoo was not racing and he was "looking for a toilet".

He could have stopped by the road: DPP

The Deputy Public Prosecutor argued that Hoo's bowel condition was not a justifiable reason for putting other road users in danger, and that he had known about his own condition for about a year.

“He could have stopped along the road once he exited the highway,” Today reported the DPP saying.

However, it is unclear from the news report if the DPP meant a motorist has the option of defecating by the road.

The judge did ask in court if Hoo should be driving if he knew about his condition, to which the defence lawyer said his client has learned his lesson, Today also reported.

Hoo is out on S$15,000 bail.

He will start his jail sentence on Jan 27.

Anyone found guilty of dangerous driving can be jailed up to a year or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Anyone who fails to stop for a police officer can be jailed up to three months or fined up to S$1,000, or both.