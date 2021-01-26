V Day 2021: 7 S'pore hotels with a bathtub for staycations around S$200/night

In the absence of travel, staycations are quickly becoming the norm among Singaporeans.

For couples looking to get extra clean this pandemic season, here are seven hotels with bathtubs that are relatively affordable at around S$200.

Note: All listings are for at least two guests. Prices are before taxes, and may fluctuate depending on the date and demand.

1. Carlton Hotel (from S$168/night)

Carlton Hotel, located at Bras Basah Rd near Bencoolen MRT, offers rooms with bathtubs priced from S$168.

This is what their 34sqm Executive Room looks like, with a separate bathtub and standing rain shower:

Address: 76 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189558

Phone: 6338 8333

2. Orchard Hotel (from S$188/night)

Orchard Hotel, located a walking distance from Orchard MRT, has rooms from S$188.

Check out their Premier Room:

The bathtub isn't facing anywhere particularly breathtaking, but can't complain for the price, we guess.

Address:442 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238879

Phone: 6734 7766

3. Capri by Fraser Changi City (from S$185/night)

East-siders can consider Capri by Fraser, priced from S$185 for rooms with a bathtub.

Located near Expo MRT, the hotel-residence has apartment-style rooms fitted with a kichenette.

This is their Studio Premier room:

Address: 3 Changi Business Park Central 1, Singapore 486037

Phone: 6933 9833

4. M Hotel (from S$176/night)

Located a short walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT, M Hotel is priced from S$176.

Here's a look at their Deluxe Room:

You can also consider their slightly larger Premier Room, priced at S$200:

The bathrooms for both room types look similar, however.

M Hotel is unavailable for non-essential stays until Feb. 28, 2021, so you'll either have to celebrate a belated Valentine's or book it for another occasion.

Address: 81 Anson Rd, Singapore 079908

Phone: 6224 1133

5. Mandarin Orchard (from S$108/night)

Mandarin Orchard, located along Orchard Road, has rooms from S$108.

The hotel is located near both Orchard MRT and Somerset MRT.

This is what their Deluxe Room looks like:

You can also opt to pay from S$158 for the Deluxe Room, which comes with breakfast for two.

Address: 333 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238867

Phone: 6737 4411

6. XY Hotel Bugis (from S$163/night)

Near the cosy enclave of Kampong Glam, XY Hotel Bugis offers stays from S$163.

Its themed rooms feature works from both local and international artists.

Here is their Junior Suite (Singapura Cat), priced from S$163/night:

You can also opt to stay in their other Junior Suite (Map) at the same price:

Address: 11 Jln Klapa, Singapore 199323

Phone: 6788 1001

7. Lloyd's Inn (from S$220/night)

Lloyd's Inn has minimalist-style rooms from S$220.

Although it's a bit more expensive that the other listings here, the promo code "lovelloyds" will get you a five per cent off your stay (before taxes).

Here's their Sky Room, which features an outdoor bathtub:

The hotel seems to be a popular destination, though, as most dates on February are already booked for the Sky Room.

Other rooms with lower rates are still available at time of writing.

Address: 2 Lloyd Rd, Singapore 239091

Phone: 6737 7309

Top photos via M Hotel, LLoyd's Inn and Orchard Hotel