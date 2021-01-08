Caged for 10 years in S'pore, 'nameless' dog with 'the saddest eyes' looking for forever home

A senior dog with the saddest eyes is looking for a new, loving home.

Animal Welfare Group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) first shared information about the doggy on Facebook, appealing for urgent adoption or fostering of the little guy.

Here's the poor dog when it first arrived:

"A life forgotten"

According to CDAS, the dog has never had a name.

For the past 10 years, the little guy has instead remained without an identity, confined within a "spacious coffin". When taken out of his cage for the first time, his legs quivered not only from disuse, but also fear.

Freedom

Unused to the new sights and sounds, the doggy "shivered and hid" behind CDAS employees legs stepping into the elevator.

Never having seen glass before, he also bashed into the glass doors in a state of confusion and panic.

Once out in the open, however, the doggy started to show immense excitement for the outside world. Wagging his tail and licking his rescuers, as if in celebration of leaving a life in captivity.

It is of course not yet known how the dog, or any dog, who's been stuck alone for so long will react to a new home with new owners, and perhaps other dogs.

CDAS however noted that it is docile, and allowed the CDAS folks to touch it.

CDAS also stressed the importance of parental supervision for kids interacting with the dog.

"It is also important that the parents guide the kids in interacting with a dog that's new to the environment and humans."

To give this little guy the life he deserves, you can PM CDAS directly on their Facebook.

Top image via CDAS Facebook