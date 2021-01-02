Back

Temperatures fall to as low as 21.3°C, wet & windy start to year expected to continue

Chill.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 02, 2021, 02:35 PM

The year has gotten off to a cool start.

Image from NEA

The rainy and windy weather will persist for the rest of the fortnight in January 2021 due to prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions.

A high-pressure system over the northern Asian continent is expected to strengthen and bring cooler conditions over the region as well, Meteorological Service Singapore said.

Temperatures on January 2, 2021 fell to a low of 21.3°C in Newton.

Image from MSS

Increased rainfall has also resulted in potential flash floods.

The rain doesn't appear to be subsiding for the next few hours.

Windy and rainy first half of January 2021

The monsoon conditions and the strengthening high-pressure system will bring about a surge of strong north-easterly winds over the South China Sea (monsoon surge).

This will bring about moderate to heavy showers and windy conditions in Singapore for two to three days.

On most days in the fortnight, moderate thundery showers due to strong solar heating of land areas are expected in the afternoon and may extend into the evening on some days.

On a few days, large-scale convergence of winds in the region could bring heavy and widespread thundery showers over the island.

Overall, the rainfall for the first half of Jan. 2021 is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

Daily temperatures

For the rest of the fortnight, the daily temperatures are forecast to range between 23°C and 33°C.

On a few days, temperatures may drop to 22°C due to monsoon surge.

The daily maximum temperature may still reach a high of up to 34°C on one or two days.

Photo by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

