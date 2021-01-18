For a limited period in Oct. 2020, Singapore Airlines (SIA) launched the [email protected] experience.

Priced from S$288, the experience provided an opportunity to enjoy SIA's in-flight dining experience at the comfort of one's home.

While that may be over, SIA recently brought back the [email protected] experience for the upcoming Chinese New Year season.

Chinese New Year specials from S$288

SIA's International Culinary Panel Chef Zhu Jun has designed a special festive menu that will only be available until Feb. 28, 2021.

The menu is available in six different packages ranging from S$288 to S$688.

One can expect seasonal classics like Fa Cai Yu Sheng and main courses like fried sea bass with orange lime sauce.

This is a six-course Business Class meal comprising of appetisers, main courses, and desserts.

This includes main courses like braised duck with black moss stuffed with glutinous rice, prawn and Yunnan ham, as well as fried sea bass with orange lime sauce.

Here's the full menu:

The menu will be paired with the choice of a bottle of Business Class champagne, red or white wine.

Each package will also come with two Singapore Airlines Business Class Penhaligon's amenity kits.

This is a six-course Business Class meal comprising of appetisers, main courses, and desserts.

Here's the full menu:

The menu will be paired with the choice of a bottle of Business Class champagne, red or white wine.

On top of that, the package also comes with Singapore Airline Business Class Narumi 14-piece porcelain dinnerware as well as Singapore Airline Business Class dinnerware and glassware.

Each package also comes with two Singapore Airlines Business Class Penhaligon's amenity kits and Singapore Airlines Business Class amenity kits consisting of two pairs of slippers, socks and eyeshades.

This is a nine-course First Class meal comprising of appetisers, soup, main courses, and desserts.

One can expect fancier options like Fa Cai Yu Sheng with Oscietra caviar.

And other options like double-boiled chicken soup with sea cucumber and king oyster mushroom as well as braised potato with boletus mushroom.

Here's the full menu:

The menu will be paired with the choice of a bottle of red or white wine from the specially selected Burgundy labels.

The package also comes with two sets of Singapore Airlines First Class Lalique unisex amenity kits.

This is a nine-course First Class meal comprising of appetisers, soup, main courses, and desserts.

Here's the full menu:

The full course will be paired with a bottle of Krug Grand Cuvée champagne.

The package also comes with two sets of Singapore Airlines First Class Lalique unisex amenity kits.

This is a nine-course First Class meal comprising of appetisers, soup, main courses, and desserts.

Here's the full menu:

The menu will be paired with the choice of a bottle of red or white wine from the specially selected Burgundy labels.

On top of that, the package also comes with the Singapore Airline First Class Wedgewood 12-piece bone china dinnerware, Singapore Airlines First Class dinnerware, as well as the Singapore Airlines First Class Lalique six-piece crystalware.

The package also comes with two sets of Singapore Airlines First Class Lalique unisex amenity kits.

This is a nine-course First Class meal comprising of appetisers, soup, main courses, and desserts.

Here's the full menu:

This package comes with a bottle of Krug Grande Cuvée champagne, and the choice of a bottle of red or white wine from the specially selected Burgundy label.

On top of that, the package also comes with the Singapore Airline First Class Wedgewood 12-piece bone china dinnerware, Singapore Airlines First Class dinnerware, as well as the Singapore Airlines First Class Lalique six-piece crystalware.

The package also comes with Singapore Airlines First Class Lalique amenities and Singapore Airlines First Class amenities, consisting of two pairs of socks and eyeshades.

Three days in advance

Customers can order the meals online via KrisShop.com.

Confirmation with the cabin crew concierge must be made three days before the preferred date of delivery.

This excludes the date of order if it is made after 12pm.

Top image from SIA and Krisshop.com.