Back

Sheng Siong staff can get annual bonuses of up to more than 15.5 months for 2020, document shared online shows

The lowest figure is 4.68 months for part-time staff.

Matthias Ang | January 26, 2021, 07:53 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Local supermarket chain Sheng Siong has reportedly performed "tremendously well" for the "turbulent" year of 2020, compared to previous years — and staff are getting a windfall.

The total annual bonus that each employee will supposedly receive will range from nearly 4.7 months for part-time staff to more than 15.5 months for employees holding the positions of assistant manager and above, an internal company circular shows (see below).

Mothership has reached out to Sheng Siong for more information on the matter.

Variable portion of total bonus increased

Explaining that the size of the variable portion of the total bonus had increased, the supermarket chain added that all eligible employees are entitled to 20 per cent of the Sheng Siong Group's profit before tax as variable bonus, on top of the 13th month payment (AWS, also known as Annual Wage Supplement).

Staff will receive their total bonuses in the following amounts, depending on their position in the company:

  • 4.68 months for part-time staff,

  • 8.36 months for general staff,

  • 12.04 months for staff who hold a position ranging from Assistant Supervisor to Senior Executive, and

  • 15.72 months for staff who hold the position of Assistant Manager and above.

It will also be paid out as part of the chain's February 2020 salary payslip.

Sheng Siong reported growing profits in 2020

According to Sheng Siong's latest financial update on its website, the company's profits grew about 54.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis to S$31.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, ending on Sep. 30.

Revenue for the three months increased by 28.9 per cent to S$327.3 million, mainly driven by strong demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report further elaborated that despite the lifting of Circuit Breaker, consumers were still cautious while the trend of working from home was still encouraged.

In addition, gross margin was mostly flat at 27 per cent in for the third quarter of 2020 compared with the same period from 2019, as sales promotions in the industry returned gradually to pre-Covid-19 levels after the lifting of the Circuit Breaker.

The supermarket chain's balance sheet was also reported to be "healthy" with a net cash of S$179.8 million as of Sep. 30, 2020.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via

Driverless buses at S'pore Science Park & Jurong Island available for booking

A safety driver will be onboard in case of emergencies.

January 26, 2021, 07:52 PM

S’pore police escorts away 3 people for protest against transphobia outside MOE building

The protest started at around 5pm.

January 26, 2021, 07:38 PM

Voice of Changi Airport's Tamil announcements, Suseela Krishnasamy, passes away at 87

Rest in peace.

January 26, 2021, 07:33 PM

China's coast guard can now shoot on foreign vessels if needed & destroy structures in disputed waters

An aircraft carrier group was sent by the U.S. to the South China Sea two days after the law was passed.

January 26, 2021, 07:18 PM

Paradise Group S'pore sells 10 slices of Iberico pork bak kwa for S$158

That's nearly S$16 per slice.

January 26, 2021, 07:03 PM

I now enjoy 15 extra mins of life as FairPrice's Scan & Go lets customers to take & go without queuing

Contactless and convenient.

January 26, 2021, 07:00 PM

Next level desserts at Marina Bay Sands cafe look like bubble tea, dumplings & more

Too cute to be eaten.

January 26, 2021, 06:53 PM

High Court judge rebukes NTU student's lawyer for dumping blame on 13-year-old victim of sex offender

The judge also raised the offender's initial two year jail sentence by nine months.

January 26, 2021, 06:48 PM

Man chases down another man allegedly outraging modesty of woman at Telok Blangah Drive staircase

The man had been behaving suspiciously at the staircase landing of a block.

January 26, 2021, 06:46 PM

Up to 50% off beers, wines, spirits & more at online warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2021

Can stock up for Chinese New Year.

January 26, 2021, 06:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.