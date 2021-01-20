Back

No-holds-barred review of Shake Shack's new fried chicken bites

Bite-sized chicken.

Fasiha Nazren | January 20, 2021, 06:38 PM

Shake Shack will be launching the Chick'n Bites at its Singapore outlets from Thursday, Jan. 21.

This new addition to the menu is essentially crisp-fried pieces of chicken breast served with two options of dipping sauces: Honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

If you, like us, don't know what crisp-fried means, a representative from Shake Shack told us that it means to fry something until it is crisp.

Anyway, here's what the Chick'n Bites is advertised to look like:

Photo via Shake Shack Singapore.

And here's what it looks like in real life:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

These golden-brown chicken bites don't look too different from the advertising photos.

(Though, to be fair, a lot of fried chicken look like this too.)

But enough with the aesthetics, how it tastes is more pertinent.

Surprisingly tender

Now, these Chick'n Bites come only in a box of either six or 10 pieces.

We got the 10-piece box which meant that I had to begrudgingly share it with at most nine other colleagues.

After each person managed to get their own bites, the pantry table was filled with a medley of wahs and mms.

And here's what they really had to say after making those onomatopoeic expressions:

"Feels like a grander version of traditional chicken nuggets."

"Nicely fried on the outside, but tender on the inside."

"It's a decent fried piece of chicken. Not amazing, but good enough."

"Juicy and the coating is not too thick. How much ah?"

Don't worry, we'll describe it in a more comprehensive manner for you.

Crisp frying works

First of all, this crisp frying method totally works.

Despite being slightly cold since it was delivered to our office, the Chick'n Bites still managed to retain its crisp coating.

And most of us forgot entirely that it was chicken breast pieces because it was surprisingly tender and juicy, since it was cooked sous vide (under vacuum) before it is crisp-fried.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

If you enjoy Shake Shack's Chick' N Shack Burger, chances are, you'd probably enjoy this too.

According to a colleague who is an ardent fan of the Chick' N Shack, it tastes just like the burger's juicy patties.

The sauces weren't much to brag about because clearly, even with the addition of the condiments, the Chick'N Bites is the star of the show.

But if we had to choose, we preferred the BBQ sauce since it was smoky enough to not overpower the Chick'N Bites.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

We'd reckon that six or 10 pieces of these Chick'N Bites wouldn't be filling enough as a meal, but it'd be great to share as a side if you don't prefer Shake Shack's cheese fries.

Here's the average rating: 3.8/5.

How much?

If the price is the deciding factor for you, here's how much it costs.

Six pieces: S$6.40

10 pieces: S$8.40

Not bad.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

