Sentosa Cove waters turn rouge pink, dead fish found floating on surface

Sentosa South Cove residents were greeted by strange-smelling waters in the the canal that had turned pink on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2021.

Photos of the unusual coloured waters and dead fish floating on the surface were shared on Facebook:

Residents allegedly also smelled a foul rotting scent.

The photos were supposedly taken of waters around Sandy Island near the southern-most tip of the resort island that occupied by well-heeled residents.

Dead fish spotted

Dead fish were spotted on the waters surface as early as Sunday, Jan. 10.

The Sentosa Cove residential enclave is known for its relatively pristine and calm waters.

One resident that Mothership spoke to on Jan. 13 said she did not notice anything wrong.

The waters have also returned to their usual colour, but they appear a bit "grey" when it used to be green, the resident said.

The cause of the change in the colour of the waters has not been identified.

We will reach out to PUB for additional information.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here