Seniors in Ang Mo Kio & Tanjong Pagar to be vaccinated from Jan. 27 in pilot programme

As Singapore steps up its Covid-19 vaccination plans, seniors in the community will be next in line to receive their vaccines.

So far, as of Jan. 22, 2021, more than 60,000 individuals in Singapore have received their first dose of the vaccine, including staff working in healthcare, nursing home, frontline and essential services, as well as seniors in nursing homes.

At the same time, 39 staff at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) have also received their second dose of the vaccine, and completed the full vaccination regimen.

As vaccination operations ramp up, the number of people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are expected to rise substantially in the coming weeks.

Pilot programme for seniors in the community

While residents in local nursing homes have started to receive their vaccinations, seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar will be the first in the community to be vaccinated.

Starting from next Wednesday (Jan. 27), seniors from the two estates (where larger numbers of seniors reside) will be part of pilot programmes that aim to iron out all the operational processes before scaling up across the island.

Speaking at a Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) press conference on Friday (Jan. 22), Taskforce Co-Chairperson Gan Kim Yong said that from Monday (Jan. 25), seniors in the pilot programme can book slots to be vaccinated in polyclinics.

Will be extended to seniors across island from mid-Feb

It was also announced that vaccinations will be progressively extended to seniors outside Tanjong Pagar and Ang Mo Kio from mid-February 2021.

Over the next few weeks, more vaccination centres will be set up so that all seniors can conveniently receive vaccinations at a centre close to where they live.

Vaccination centres will be set up in high population catchment areas and/or along 3 public transport routes for greater accessibility.

How seniors can make an appointment for their vaccination

All seniors will receive personalised letters inviting them to make an appointment for their vaccinations.

To make their appointments, seniors can do so online, or visit selected Community Centres near them to book an appointment in-person.

In addition, community volunteers from the People’s Association, as well as Silver Generation Ambassadors will be conducting house visits and tapping on existing grassroots events, to answer queries and help seniors to book an appointment if necessary.

Seniors will also be provided with information sheets with more details on the Covid-19 vaccine and the vaccination process.

Seniors who require further assistance may also call the MOH hotline at 1800-333-9999.

Gan also added that preparations are underway for local polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPC) to serve as vaccination centres.

Singapore aims to have enough vaccines for all Singaporeans by Q3 of 2021

It was also announced at the press conference that there will be some delays to shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines due to Pfizer’s manufacturing plant upgrading.

However, the government will continue to monitor vaccine supplies closely to ensure that there will be enough vaccines for all Singaporeans and long-term residents in Singapore by the third quarter of 2021.

Photo via Khoo Teck Puat Hospital/Facebook