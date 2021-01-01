Back

SCDF officers rescue drivers stuck on flooded road at Pasir Ris Farmway on rainy New Year's Day

Drive safe.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 01, 2021, 06:42 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

The downpour on New Year's Day has resulted in flooding on some roads in Singapore.

One of the affected roads was a junction at Pasir Ris Farmway. The flooding was so severe that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had to be activated to assist drivers who were stuck on the road on Jan 1.

Photo courtesy of So Solomon.

SCDF activated to help drivers stuck at Pasir Ris Farmway

Speaking to Mothership, reader Solomon said that he had to make a U-turn at Lorong Halus as the road along Pasir Ris Farmway 3 was so flooded that it was not passable.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 2:30pm.

Screenshot from So Solomon's video.

Screenshot from So Solomon's video.

He took a video of the situation:

SCDF officers assisted four vehicles near the junction of Pasir Ris Farmway 3 and Lorong Halus.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The torrential rain that continued throughout the day has affected several roads in Singapore.

Here's the latest update from the national water agency PUB:

Top photo via So Solomon's video

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.