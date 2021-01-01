SCDF officers rescue drivers stuck on flooded road at Pasir Ris Farmway on rainy New Year's Day

The downpour on New Year's Day has resulted in flooding on some roads in Singapore.

One of the affected roads was a junction at Pasir Ris Farmway. The flooding was so severe that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had to be activated to assist drivers who were stuck on the road on Jan 1.

SCDF activated to help drivers stuck at Pasir Ris Farmway

Speaking to Mothership, reader Solomon said that he had to make a U-turn at Lorong Halus as the road along Pasir Ris Farmway 3 was so flooded that it was not passable.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 2:30pm.

He took a video of the situation:

SCDF officers assisted four vehicles near the junction of Pasir Ris Farmway 3 and Lorong Halus.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The torrential rain that continued throughout the day has affected several roads in Singapore.

Here's the latest update from the national water agency PUB:

Top photo via So Solomon's video