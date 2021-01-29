LTA awards 2nd contract for construction of JB-S'pore Rapid Transit System at Woodlands North

There will be another way to travel to Johor Bahru from Singapore in 2026.

Commuters can look forward to the construction of the Johor Bahru – Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which can take travellers to JB from Singapore in five minutes.

The 4km rail shuttle service will run between the Singapore terminus at Woodlands North station and the Malaysia terminus at Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru.

It has a large capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

S$180 million contract awarded for RTS Link viaduct & tunnels

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the second civil contract for the project has been awarded to China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) at a contract value of around S$180 million.

The contract covers the construction of the RTS Link viaduct and tunnels in Singapore, according an LTA press release on Jan. 29.

The RTS Link viaduct will stand above the Straits of Johor within Singapore’s territory at a height of 25 metres.

Here's what the viaduct could look like (according to an artist's impression):

The viaduct will then continue inland and transition to underground tunnels connecting to the RTS Link Woodlands North station.

Here's a map of the area where the RTS Link would be constructed:

About the company

According to LTA, the company that was awarded the contract has 15 years of experience in infrastructure construction, specialising in large-scale rail, road and bridge projects.

China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) has previously completed rail projects in other countries such as China and Kenya.

The company is also currently constructing the Boon Lay station on the Jurong Region Line.

Construction expected to begin in Q2 of 2021

The construction for the RTS Link viaduct and tunnels is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021.

The RTS Link is expected to commence passenger service in end 2026, according to LTA.

The first civil contract to construct the RTS Link Woodlands North station, tunnels and the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) building in Singapore, was awarded on Nov. 26 last year.

Top photos via LTA/Facebook