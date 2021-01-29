Back

LTA awards 2nd contract for construction of JB-S'pore Rapid Transit System at Woodlands North

Singapore to JB in 5 mins.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 29, 2021, 11:43 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There will be another way to travel to Johor Bahru from Singapore in 2026.

Commuters can look forward to the construction of the Johor Bahru – Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which can take travellers to JB from Singapore in five minutes.

The 4km rail shuttle service will run between the Singapore terminus at Woodlands North station and the Malaysia terminus at Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru.

It has a large capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

S$180 million contract awarded for RTS Link viaduct & tunnels

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the second civil contract for the project has been awarded to China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) at a contract value of around S$180 million.

The contract covers the construction of the RTS Link viaduct and tunnels in Singapore, according an LTA press release on Jan. 29.

The RTS Link viaduct will stand above the Straits of Johor within Singapore’s territory at a height of 25 metres.

Here's what the viaduct could look like (according to an artist's impression):

photo of rts link viaduct Photo via LTA/Facebook

The viaduct will then continue inland and transition to underground tunnels connecting to the RTS Link Woodlands North station.

Here's a map of the area where the RTS Link would be constructed:

location map of rts link

About the company

According to LTA, the company that was awarded the contract has 15 years of experience in infrastructure construction, specialising in large-scale rail, road and bridge projects.

China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) has previously completed rail projects in other countries such as China and Kenya.

The company is also currently constructing the Boon Lay station on the Jurong Region Line.

Construction expected to begin in Q2 of 2021

The construction for the RTS Link viaduct and tunnels is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021.

The RTS Link is expected to commence passenger service in end 2026, according to LTA.

The first civil contract to construct the RTS Link Woodlands North station, tunnels and the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) building in Singapore, was awarded on Nov. 26 last year.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via LTA/Facebook

24-hour McDonald's & McDelivery back again in S'pore on Fridays & Saturdays

I'm Lovin' it.

January 29, 2021, 11:27 AM

Advocates of S'pore nature appreciate Desmond Lee's visit to Dover forest & 'eye opening' closed-door dialogue

The ministry will not rush into developing Dover forest.

January 29, 2021, 08:48 AM

3 people in S'pore in 20s & 30s had severe allergic reaction after Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination jab

One-time pay-out of S$225,000 will be given if an individual dies due to Covid-19 vaccination.

January 29, 2021, 03:10 AM

Redditors made investors & Wall Street hedge funds betting against GameStop lose S$8 billion, explained

MS Explains: We explain the curious phenomenon involving the shares of a video game retailer, small traders on Reddit and big hedge funds on Wall Street — using durians.

January 29, 2021, 12:35 AM

Creator of 'mi goreng' flavour Indomie dies at age 59

RIP.

January 29, 2021, 12:11 AM

Amoy Street & China Square Food Centre among 3 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 59,425.

January 28, 2021, 11:23 PM

New Zealand minister says Australia should 'show respect' to China

Australian officials found the remarks unhelpful.

January 28, 2021, 07:32 PM

Conservation & housing needs are both important, decisions cannot be rushed: Desmond Lee

Lee visited Dover forest with nature advocates yesterday.

January 28, 2021, 07:14 PM

Ang bao designed to look like S$1000 note selling at S$5.90 for pack of 10

Early April Fools' Day prank for Chinese New Year

January 28, 2021, 06:44 PM

2.5 metre python spotted near Geylang River, rescued in less than 5 minutes

Smooth rescue.

January 28, 2021, 06:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.