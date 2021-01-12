Back

Royce' Chocolate S'pore closes 3 outlets temporarily, Covid-19 delaying shipments

Covid-19 affecting imports.

Sulaiman Daud | January 12, 2021, 11:37 PM

Bad news, fans of Japanese chocolatier Royce'.

Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the company is experiencing some difficulties with getting their shipments in on time.

Its outlets at Tanjong Pagar's Guoco Tower, Raffles City and Tampines Mall have been closed until further notice.

The company announced the shipping delays in a Facebook post on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 12, a Mothership contributor snapped some photos of the empty Tampines Mall outlet.

Photo from a Mothership contributor.

Although it was empty, some of the lights inside still appeared to be switched on.

Photo by a Mothership contributor.

A sign at the front informed customers of the closure.

Photo from a Mothership contributor.

Despite these closures, the Royce' website lists four other outlets where customers can buy their chocolates:

  • ION Orchard

  • Takashimaya Department Store

  • Westgate

  • Serangoon Nex

Top image from a Mothership contributor.

