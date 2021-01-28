Tangs & OG selling limited edition 2021 CNY Renoma underwear at S$22.90

As Chinese New Year is approaching, you might be checking out what colours you should wear in the Year of Ox to get lucky.

Popular Parisian underwear brand Renoma has released limited-edition Chinese New Year underwear for men.

Briefs and trunks

Renoma's Chinese New Year 2021 Limited Edition Mini Briefs comes in a 3-piece pack that includes three colours: yellow, red, blue.

Besides the phrase 'Renoma 2021' emblazoned on the waistband, it has a motif of an ox at the back towards the right side.

The 3-piece pack is selling at its usual price of S$22.90 at Tangs and OG shopping malls.

However, OG's website is running a limited time sale of the product at a reduced price of S$18.30. Instead of the blue brief, the pack comes with a black one.

If you're more of a trunks person, OG has your back as they also sell the trunks version in 2-piece packs for S$18.30 online for the same limited time sale.

The 2-piece pack of trunks includes red and blue.

Unlike the briefs, the ox motif is positioned more on the left side of the trunk.

Limited edition CNY underwear

This is not the first time Renoma has released limited-edition CNY underwear.

Last year, Renoma launched rat-themed underwear to ring in the Year of the Rat that was selling at BHG stores in Singapore and Parkson stores in Malaysia.

Perhaps we can look forward to some tiger-themed underwear from Renoma next year.

Online reactions

In addition to English and Chinese comments, there were also Malay and Vietnamese comments sharing interest and amusement in the festive underwear.

"I'll buy this for you" "HAHAHAH IS THIS THE ONE U BUY ?" "Wear this and shout huat ahhh" "Ox power from within... up, up and away" "heard u wear this gambling no scare" "Come, let's buy this for our significant other" "buy for baba"

Top images by Renoma Underwear Malaysia/Facebook