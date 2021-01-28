Back

Tangs & OG selling limited edition 2021 CNY Renoma underwear at S$22.90

New year, niu undies.

Karen Lui | January 28, 2021, 03:14 PM

As Chinese New Year is approaching, you might be checking out what colours you should wear in the Year of Ox to get lucky.

Popular Parisian underwear brand Renoma has released limited-edition Chinese New Year underwear for men.

Briefs and trunks

Renoma's Chinese New Year 2021 Limited Edition Mini Briefs comes in a 3-piece pack that includes three colours: yellow, red, blue.

Besides the phrase 'Renoma 2021' emblazoned on the waistband, it has a motif of an ox at the back towards the right side.

The 3-piece pack is selling at its usual price of S$22.90 at Tangs and OG shopping malls.

However, OG's website is running a limited time sale of the product at a reduced price of S$18.30. Instead of the blue brief, the pack comes with a black one.

Image via OG.

If you're more of a trunks person, OG has your back as they also sell the trunks version in 2-piece packs for S$18.30 online for the same limited time sale.

Image via OG

The 2-piece pack of trunks includes red and blue.

Unlike the briefs, the ox motif is positioned more on the left side of the trunk.

Limited edition CNY underwear

This is not the first time Renoma has released limited-edition CNY underwear.

Last year, Renoma launched rat-themed underwear to ring in the Year of the Rat that was selling at BHG stores in Singapore and Parkson stores in Malaysia.

Image by BHG via EverydayOnSales

Image by Parkson on Facebook

Perhaps we can look forward to some tiger-themed underwear from Renoma next year.

Top images by Renoma Underwear Malaysia/Facebook

