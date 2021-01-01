14-month-old baby Rayyan with rare genetic disorder dies

Rayyan Qush, the 14-month-old baby who was battling a paralysing genetic disorder, has passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 1.

The tragic news was relayed via Rayyan's fundraising social media page "WISH for Rayyan" at around 3pm.

Prior to his death, Rayyan's mother Nurdiana Rohop (also known as Diana), a Singaporean single mother of five, has been raising funds for her youngest son's treatment.

Diagnosed with genetic disorder at 13 months old

Diana told Mothership previously that she noticed Rayyan's delayed gross motor skills at about seven months, and suspected "something was wrong".

After going through a series of tests, Rayyan was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at 13 months old via genetic testing.

If left untreated, his muscles will progressively weaken to the point of paralysis, and eating and breathing might eventually become impossible without aid.

To fund his treatment -- one option cost S$3.1 million -- his family embarked on a massive fundraising effort through several platforms, and managed to raise S$940,000 since Nov. 12.

"WISH for Rayyan" Facebook page was updated on Jan. 1 afternoon, saying that all fundraising activities will stop immediately.

Top image adapted via WISH for Rayyan/Instagram