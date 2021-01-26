Back

Original Rasa Sayang Western Food stall at AMK S-11 reopens at Blk 347, 3 minutes away from previous location

It's back for real.

Belmont Lay | January 26, 2021, 12:33 PM

Those who grew up in Ang Mo Kio all those years back will recall a popular western food stall located at Block 711's S-11 food centre that attracted long queues for many years.

It subsequently disappeared and diners assumed the owner retired.

via

via

Well, Rasa Sayang Western Food is back.

Back from hiatus

The stall went on a hiatus the last three-plus years and has reopened at Block 347 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Jan. 24, 2021.

This new location is a mere 3 minutes away from the original location.

Car park entrance to Block 347 is opposite AMK Hub

Stall spotted and posted online

The stall was spotted by Ang Mo Kio old-timers and discussed avidly in the Heritage Singapore Food Facebook group.

The owner, a Hainanese man, was spotted in the photo put up online asking other commenters to confirm if this is the original stall making a comeback.

One commenter, who revealed his identity as the family of the owner of Rasa Sayang Western Food, confirmed the opening and that it used to occupy the premises at S-11 in Ang Mo Kio central.

The stall is known for its huge and crispy chicken cutlet, as well as its fish and chips.

Within two days, a queue emerged, as highlighted by one of the avid commenters on the post.

Prices of fare range from S$7 for a chicken cutlet to S$12 for lamb chops.

The sirloin steak goes for S$10.90 and the chicken chop and fish and chips go for S$6.50.

Top photo via

