Back

21°C temperatures could continue to Jan. 12 if rainy weather persists: NEA

Cool.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 11, 2021, 03:04 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

If you haven't noticed, we've been having loads of rain recently.

This is because the Northeast Monsoon is in town and showering everyone with the gift of rain and cool sweater weather.

More rain expected on Jan. 11 & Jan. 12

The National Environment Agency posted on Facebook that more rain and cool weather is expected over today (Jan. 11) and tomorrow (Jan. 12).

It could gradually weaken around mid-week, said NEA.

Windy conditions with heavy rain is forecasted over these two days.

If the rains persist, the daily minimum temperature could drop to between 21°C and 22°C.

Past weekend saw cool temperatures between 23°C & 24°C

NEA also shared that the prevailing Northeast Monsoon surge in the region has been strengthening and bringing widespread, continuous rain to the island.

Over the past weekend (Jan. 9 and Jan. 10), most parts of the island felt cool temperatures between 23°C and 24°C, due to the persistent rain.

Rainfall was highest in the eastern parts of the island, such as Changi, Marine Parade, Pasir Ris, and Tampines.

The rainfall and temperature statistics for Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 can be seen in this table below:

Wettest January in past 30 years

At the Changi climate station, the total rainfall in the first 10 days of January 2021 of 632.8mm has exceeded the previous record for wettest January in the past 30 years.

The previous record of highest total rainfall of 600.9mm in the past 30 years was recorded in 2004.

In comparison, the total monthly rainfall for January 2020 and January 2019 is 88.4mm and 63.6mm respectively, according to data.gov.sg.

On Jan. 2, 2021, the highest rainfall that was recorded was 210.6mm at Changi and the lowest temperature was 21.1°C at Newton.

Top image by Sumita Thiagarajan

2020 O-Level results: 85.4% score at least 5 passes, slightly higher than 2019 cohort

85.2 per cent of the cohort scored at least five passes.

January 11, 2021, 03:00 PM

Old-school tables at void decks given unique perspective with S'porean man's photography

Pretty.

January 11, 2021, 02:49 PM

US moves to ease diplomatic restrictions with Taiwan mere days before Biden takes office

The move is seen as a trap for the incoming Biden administration.

January 11, 2021, 02:41 PM

Community cat becomes 'security guard' after kind human constructs 'guard house' to keep it dry

The neighbourhood has never been safer.

January 11, 2021, 02:01 PM

2 M'sian Cabinet ministers test positive for Covid-19 in 2 days

Other close contacts have been advised to undergo screening as soon as possible.

January 11, 2021, 01:26 PM

Marché has weekday 1-for-1 deal on potato rosti at 3 outlets from now till Jan. 21

Customers have to spend at least S$20 to redeem the deal, however. 

January 11, 2021, 01:25 PM

Wedding in China cancelled after groom buys bra that was too small for bride

It was interpreted as a sign of disrespect.

January 11, 2021, 01:05 PM

Audi catches fire along PIE on Jan. 6, no injuries reported

The cause of fire is under investigation.

January 11, 2021, 12:56 PM

YouTuber couple living in S'pore shows what 4am life at Bedok South hawker centre is like

Different glimpse of life in Singapore.

January 11, 2021, 12:53 PM

M'sians with S'pore PR can now apply for PCA to travel to M'sia

Expanded.

January 11, 2021, 12:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.