21°C temperatures could continue to Jan. 12 if rainy weather persists: NEA

If you haven't noticed, we've been having loads of rain recently.

This is because the Northeast Monsoon is in town and showering everyone with the gift of rain and cool sweater weather.

More rain expected on Jan. 11 & Jan. 12

The National Environment Agency posted on Facebook that more rain and cool weather is expected over today (Jan. 11) and tomorrow (Jan. 12).

It could gradually weaken around mid-week, said NEA.

Windy conditions with heavy rain is forecasted over these two days.

If the rains persist, the daily minimum temperature could drop to between 21°C and 22°C.

Past weekend saw cool temperatures between 23°C & 24°C

NEA also shared that the prevailing Northeast Monsoon surge in the region has been strengthening and bringing widespread, continuous rain to the island.

Over the past weekend (Jan. 9 and Jan. 10), most parts of the island felt cool temperatures between 23°C and 24°C, due to the persistent rain.

Rainfall was highest in the eastern parts of the island, such as Changi, Marine Parade, Pasir Ris, and Tampines.

The rainfall and temperature statistics for Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 can be seen in this table below:

Wettest January in past 30 years

At the Changi climate station, the total rainfall in the first 10 days of January 2021 of 632.8mm has exceeded the previous record for wettest January in the past 30 years.

The previous record of highest total rainfall of 600.9mm in the past 30 years was recorded in 2004.

In comparison, the total monthly rainfall for January 2020 and January 2019 is 88.4mm and 63.6mm respectively, according to data.gov.sg.

On Jan. 2, 2021, the highest rainfall that was recorded was 210.6mm at Changi and the lowest temperature was 21.1°C at Newton.

Top image by Sumita Thiagarajan