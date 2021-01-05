Back

Passers-by catch a rare glimpse of python coiled in a ball on Jiak Kim Bridge

No Zouk, Jiak Kim still very happening.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 05, 2021, 01:01 PM

Singaporeans were greeted by the sun and blue sky again on Jan. 5, after experiencing extreme wet weather over the past few days.

One wild resident surprised passers-by at Jiak Kim Bridge, near Robertson Quay, as it wrapped itself around a metal railing.

Python sighted on Jiak Kim Bridge

The python was spotted, rolled into a ball for stability, on the bridge this morning.

A member of the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook group shared photos and videos of the prominent sighting this morning:

Video by Deer Daly/Facebook.

The appearance of the python on Jiak Kim Bridge was unexpected, as there are no forested areas in the surroundings and they are usually active during nighttime.

However, pythons are great swimmers and can emerge in urban areas via the drainage system.

Like all reptiles, pythons are cold-blooded creatures that take in heat from their surroundings to keep themselves warm.

The python sighted this morning could be "sun-tanning" after enduring the chilly weather over the weekend.

As curious onlookers gathered around, the shy creature was caught slithering away to hide underneath the bridge.

Video by Deer Daly/Facebook.

What do you do when you encounter a python?

According to an advisory from the National Parks Board (NParks), here are some things to take note of when you encounter a python in Singapore.

Reticulated pythons are not uncommon as they are native to Singapore, even though they reside in the forests most of the time.

if you encounter a python in the wild, stay calm and keep a distance.

Chances are the python is as frightened to see you as you may be to see them. They are typically shy and will only become aggressive when they feel threatened.

Do not try to handle a snake on your own.

You can find out more information about what to do when you encounter a snake here.

If you need help, you can call Acres's 24-hour rescue hotline at 9783 7782 or NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Top photos via Deer Daly/Facebook

