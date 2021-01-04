Punggol Field right turn arrow only 10s long, extended after residents complain about massive jam, being late

The timing for the right turn green arrow at Punggol Field has been extended as of Dec. 30, 2020.

Member of Parliament for Punggol West SMC Sun Xueling said in a Facebook post on Dec. 30, 2020, that this was following a "significant lag" faced by vehicles making a right turn.

Sun said that she was aware that many are concerned about the timing of the right turn arrow.

Her Facebook post:

Congestion along Punggol Field

According to Shin Min Daily News, drivers have to wait for the green arrow before they can make a right turn, as the discretionary right turn option was removed.

Many residents use Punggol Field to get to the TPE, resulting in motorists queuing up just to proceed right.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Sun Xueling said that some residents gave feedback saying that the green light timing was only around 10 seconds, and allowed for only three cars to make a turn.

A 44-year-old Punggol resident quoted by Shin Min also said that he uses the road to drive to work every morning.

He reaches Punggol Field around 7am, but due to the congestion along the road and him not being able to make a right turn, he could end up around 20 minutes late.

LTA to continue to monitor situation: Sun Xueling

In response to Sun's Facebook post, one netizen pointed out his observation that the timing has been extended to around 25 seconds.

Previously, it was only around 15 seconds, he noted.

A Shin Min reporter who went to the site in the afternoon also confirmed that the timing is now around 30 seconds.

Sun said that the Land Transport Authority will continue to monitor the situation.

She also shared a video of the traffic situation on along Punggol Field at 6:30pm on Dec. 30:

Top photo via Sun Xueling/FB.