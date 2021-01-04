Back

Punggol Field right turn arrow only 10s long, extended after residents complain about massive jam, being late

Vehicles were facing a 'significant lag' in making a right turn.

Tanya Ong | January 04, 2021, 02:28 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2020

01 January 2021 - 07 December 2020

The timing for the right turn green arrow at Punggol Field has been extended as of Dec. 30, 2020.

Member of Parliament for Punggol West SMC Sun Xueling said in a Facebook post on Dec. 30, 2020, that this was following a "significant lag" faced by vehicles making a right turn.

Sun said that she was aware that many are concerned about the timing of the right turn arrow.

Photo via Sun Xueling/FB

Her Facebook post:

Congestion along Punggol Field

According to Shin Min Daily News, drivers have to wait for the green arrow before they can make a right turn, as the discretionary right turn option was removed.

Many residents use Punggol Field to get to the TPE, resulting in motorists queuing up just to proceed right.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Sun Xueling said that some residents gave feedback saying that the green light timing was only around 10 seconds, and allowed for only three cars to make a turn.

A 44-year-old Punggol resident quoted by Shin Min also said that he uses the road to drive to work every morning.

He reaches Punggol Field around 7am, but due to the congestion along the road and him not being able to make a right turn, he could end up around 20 minutes late.

LTA to continue to monitor situation: Sun Xueling

In response to Sun's Facebook post, one netizen pointed out his observation that the timing has been extended to around 25 seconds.

Previously, it was only around 15 seconds, he noted.

A Shin Min reporter who went to the site in the afternoon also confirmed that the timing is now around 30 seconds.

Sun said that the Land Transport Authority will continue to monitor the situation.

She also shared a video of the traffic situation on along Punggol Field at 6:30pm on Dec. 30:

Top photo via Sun Xueling/FB.

Gardens by the Bay's free light & sound show 'Garden Rhapsody' returns from Jan. 8, 2021

Pretty mesmerising.

January 04, 2021, 01:59 PM

Workers complete slope repair at slip road along TPE in less than a day

Kudos to the workers.

January 04, 2021, 01:30 PM

Public can now watch livestream of S'pore Parliament sessions from Jan. 4

Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran previously said that the government agreed in-principle to the livestreaming of parliamentary proceedings.

January 04, 2021, 01:17 PM

New Bukit Panjang bus terminal opening from Jan. 23, 2020, 2 bus routes extended

The bus terminal will be the terminating point for buses in Bukit Panjang.

January 04, 2021, 12:43 PM

At least 2 dead & over 10,000 people evacuated from floods across Johor, Pahang & Terengganu

At least two deaths from the floods have been confirmed.

January 04, 2021, 12:41 PM

Iconic 22m heritage tree at Fort Canning Park collapses after intense rainfall

Heritage trees are vulnerable to extreme wet weather.

January 04, 2021, 11:30 AM

Bandung desserts back at McDonald's S'pore

Nice.

January 04, 2021, 11:01 AM

Long queue as well for super delicious First Street Teochew Fish Soup at BreadTalk IHQ in Tai Seng

It brought its queue with it.

January 04, 2021, 04:11 AM

35 imported Covid-19 cases on Jan. 3, including cargo pilot from US & parent from India visiting S'porean child

There are no new locally-transmitted cases today.

January 03, 2021, 11:03 PM

Covid-19 case self-medicated after getting a fever, did not declare symptoms for another 10 days

All the remaining crew members of the vessel have been placed on quarantine. 

January 03, 2021, 10:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.