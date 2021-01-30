Progress S'pore Party launches Women's Wing to advance women's rights & interests

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) launched its Women's Wing on Jan. 30, following up on one of its post-GE 2020 reorganisation goals.

Speaking at a press conference, former PSP candidate for Tanjong Pagar GRC Wendy Low said the last general election saw an increase in the number of women candidates, and also women elected to Parliament.

She also credited PSP's Hazel Poa for making it to Parliament as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP).

Low elaborated that while engaging with residents, the party members learned that women were concerned about issues, but those issues may not necessarily be expressed in political terms.

For example, some women asked about mental health care support, and support for people with disabilities. To give voice to these concerns, the party decided to create a formal Women's Wing.

"We do see that women are concerned about politics, but the forum by which they may be given to express their concerns are sometimes quite limited," explained Low.

Wide-ranging panel discussion

The Women's Wing aims to create progress through grooming women leaders and increasing political participation, create opportunities for participation through ground engagements and national conversations, and championing policy reforms that advance the social, political and economic interests of women.

It currently has around 200 members, since the wing was first set up in Aug. 2020.

The launch also included a panel discussion with women like television host and writer Anita Kapoor, athlete Joanne Soo, who scaled Mount Everest, early childhood educator Nurual Fathiah and comedienne Preeti Nair.

The women discussed the challenges they faced in life and the causes they wish to champion.

During the discussion, in response to a question, Poa said she did not join "the other side" because she believes in diversity of the political landscape, and it was important for Singapore to have an alternative party that can one day form a government.

Kapoor said the women of the future were "in the room", and said that women have been working hard for equal rights. She highlighted the situation of foreign domestic workers, and that they should not be left behind in the cause.

"We can't say that we stand for equality, we stand for dignity and we stand for respect if we're only standing for people who fall within the non-marginalised areas of life. We're here for everybody," she said.

Nair, also known as Preetipls, recounted her start in comedy and credited her mother for supporting her decision to strike out on her own as a content creator.

The party's leader, Tan Cheng Bock, also made an appearance.

He thanked the women for their participation and gave a special shout-out to his wife, Cecilia, for supporting him over the years.

You can watch the full panel discussion below:

Top image from PSP's Facebook video.