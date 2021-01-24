New cafe near Botanic Gardens is spacious & filled with greenery, features glass sunroof

For all of the cafe lovers who are also fond of nature and open spaces, you're in luck.

A new cafe, Prairie by Craftsmen, that features ample greenery and al fresco dining has opened at Cluny Court in Bukit Timah.

Outdoor and indoor dining

Located right beside Botanic Gardens MRT station, Prairie — which opened on Wednesday, Jan. 20 — features both al fresco dining in its covered outdoor seating area and indoor dining.

The outdoor area looks spacious, filled with plants — both hanging and potted — and a high glass tiled sunroof.

The indoor area appears to be smaller and cosier, but still includes the green aesthetic, both in the colour of the walls and the plants decorating the space.

Menu

The cafe is open from 7:30am to 10:30pm, and serves a wide range of breakfast options, mains, starters, sides, and desserts and pastries.

Some of Prairie's breakfast offerings include egg and bacon croissant, smoked salmon and avocado croissant, rustic mushrooms served on sourdough with a poached egg and avocado salsa, and acai bowl.

Breakfast is served from 7:30am to 11am.

For pastries, they offer a range of croissants, muffins, and breads.

Prairie's selections for mains include ribeye steak, beef oxtail, duck confit, fish and chips, and salmon tartare bowl.

They also sell a number of different pasta dishes, including truffle cream mushroom pasta, shredded duck pasta, and seafood risotto.

For desserts, some of the options you can choose from include passionfruit merengue tart, crème brûlée, and basque burnt cheesecake.

Prairie also serves a wide range of coffee, cold brews, juices, and smoothies.

They have daily happy hour from 2pm to 8pm on their beers, cocktails, wines, champagnes, spirits, and mocktails.

You can view their full offerings on their menu here, although it does not include the pricing.

Information

Here's what you need to know about going to Prairie.

Address: 501 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-05C Cluny Court

Hours: 7:30am to 10:30pm daily

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page and Instagram page.

Top photo via Facebook / Prairie by Craftsmen and Instagram / @kiasukia.