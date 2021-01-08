Back

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccination at SGH

DMS Kenneth Mak also received the vaccine.

Andrew Koay | January 08, 2021, 12:30 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has received the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccination.

The 68-year-old was vaccinated at Singapore General Hospital on the morning of Jan. 8 along with Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak.

Image from the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Image from the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Image from the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Image from the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Image from the Ministry of Communications and Information.

The pair will require a second dose of the vaccine in the next few weeks.

PM Lee's vaccination follows those of 40 NCID staff on Dec. 31, 2020.

So far no severe side-effects or reactions of the vaccine have been reported in Singapore.

Top image from the Ministry of Communications and Information

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.