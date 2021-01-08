PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccination at SGH

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has received the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccination.

The 68-year-old was vaccinated at Singapore General Hospital on the morning of Jan. 8 along with Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak.

The pair will require a second dose of the vaccine in the next few weeks.

PM Lee's vaccination follows those of 40 NCID staff on Dec. 31, 2020.

So far no severe side-effects or reactions of the vaccine have been reported in Singapore.

Top image from the Ministry of Communications and Information

