Pizza Hut S'pore launches spicy & numbing mala pizza, wings & fries till Mar. 31

Here's something to usher in the new year.

On Jan. 7, Pizza Hut launched its series of mala-flavoured items including the Te La Fiery Mala Blossom Pizza.

This blossom-shaped pizza consists of mala-marinated chicken chunks, cherry tomatoes and mozzarella cheese on a pan crust pizza.

It is topped with the in-house mala sauce and chilli padi.

Customers can also customise the spice level:

小: Xiǎo, or less spicy

中: zhōng, or mildly spicy

大: dà, or very spicy

Here's how much the Te La Fiery Mala Blossom Pizza costs:

Dine-in: S$24.80 (Regular), S$33.30 (Large)

Delivery and takeaway: S$29.20 (Regular), S$39.40 (Large)

If that's not enough spice for you, there is also the Mala Wings (S$8.90 for six pieces, S$12.90 for 10 pieces), which are baked and then coated with mala sauce.

Or the Mala Fries (S$6.90), which are dusted with the spicy and numbing mala powder.

In case you can't take the heat, Pizza Hut has other new non-spicy offerings like the Hawaiian Blossom Pizza.

Here's how much the Hawaiian Blossom Pizza costs:

Dine-in: S$24.80 (Regular), S$33.30 (Large)

Delivery and takeaway: S$29.20 (Regular), S$39.40 (Large)

There is also the Shrimp Rosée Pasta (S$15.90).

To wash it all down, Pizza Hut also serves the Pineapple Lime Smoothie (S$4.20) and Pineapple Cheesecake (S$5.90).

50% off deals

These seasonal items will be available for dine-in, takeaway and via delivery platforms till Mar. 31, 2021.

Additionally, Pizza Hut is also offering promotional 50 per cent off deals:

50 per cent off for any one a la carte takeaway pizza

50 per cent off for any two a la carte delivery pizzas

For more information, click here.

Top image from Pizza Hut.