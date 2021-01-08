Back

Pizza Hut US makes pizza with no pizza, only crust

What makes a pizza, a pizza?

Mandy How | January 08, 2021, 11:19 AM

It exists, and it's called "Nothing but stuffed crust."

Pizza Hut in the U.S. has produced pizzas that is all crust, no pizza.

Photo via Pizza Hut U.S.

It was available in Los Angeles and Dallas from Jan. 5-7, 2021, and came free for each outlet's first 50 customers who have spent at least US$10.

Redeeming the pizza required calling in, according to ThrillistYou couldn't get it via online, delivery, or dine-in orders.

This means anyone interested in the crusty invention will have to make their way to the store for it, after placing their orders via the phone.

To reiterate, the product is basically crust stuffed with cheese, and nothing else.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by carly ✰ dallas foodie (@carlys_comida)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Layla Nia 🍒 LA Foodie Girl (@lafoodiegirl)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @snackfeeds

Delicious.

Top image via @carlys_comida and @snackfeeds on Instagram

