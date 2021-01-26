Back

Paradise Group S'pore sells 10 slices of Iberico pork bak kwa for S$158

That's nearly S$16 per slice.

Joshua Lee | January 26, 2021, 07:03 PM

If you're craving some premium grilled meats this Chinese New Year, Paradise Group is here for you with its U.S. Applewood Charcoal Grilled Spanish Iberico Pork Bak Kwa.

Described as "exclusive", "premium", and "lusciously unctuous", this special bak kwa is made using Spanish Iberico pork which is known for its marbling and tender texture.

The pork slices are grilled over a bed of U.S.-imported applewood, giving them a distinctive honeyed smokiness and woody hint.

Such a premium offering must surely command a premium price, you might think — and you are right.

The U.S. Applewood Charcoal Grilled Spanish Iberico Pork Bak Kwa costs S$158 per 10 slices (about 600 grams).

That's nearly S$16 per slice.

And it's not even including the seven per cent GST.

You should also note that this bak kwa is available only in limited quantities because the preparation work is "painstaking", says Paradise Group.

It is available for pre-order and collection at the following outlets, while stocks last:

  1. Taste Paradise (ION Orchard)

  2. Paradise Teochew (Scotts Square and VivoCity)

  3. Beauty in The Pot (Centrepoint)

  4. Canton Paradise (Marina Bay Sands and Alexandra Retail Centre)

  5. Paradise Classic (Resorts World Sentosa)

  6. Paradise Dynasty (Wisma Atria)

All images via Paradise Group.

