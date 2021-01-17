Back

Pakatan Harapan looking at a partnership between Anwar & Mahathir once again: Malaysiakini

On or off?

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 17, 2021, 12:16 PM

Early last year, Pakatan Harapan, the opposition coalition that was voted into power by Malaysians in the May 2018 general election, ceased to exist.

Since then, a year after the controversial Sheraton Move, a whole string of events have taken place in Malaysian parliament in 2020 (as explained in this video):

 

With the beginning of 2021, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin declared that Malaysia will hold a general election once the Covid-19 situation in the country is under control, and polls can be safely held.

Yet another new development has now popped up.

A source from People's Justice Party (PKR), led by Anwar Ibrahim, told Malaysiakini that the party looking at a partnership between its leader and former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad.

According to an internal source in PKR, the partnership was brought up by Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and discussed at a recent meeting on Jan. 12, but nothing has been set in stone.

Malaysiakini reported that the meeting's topics centred around the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s decision to declare a national emergency.

The exploring of the partnership between the former prime minister and Anwar is not a new one, and it is previously reported that the partnership was in preparation for the next general election.

According to Malay Mail in December 2020, Anwar stressed on the importance of the commitment towards reform and how the party was willing to work with anyone who championed this cause:

"...anyone who claims to have an interest in the leadership, doesn't matter whoever from whichever party, must commit to undertake reform, good governance, combat corruption and not protect your family and your cronies, and enrich them in the name of change or people’s mandate."

