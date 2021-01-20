Back

Runaway playful dog thinks frantic owner also playing at Choa Chu Kang road junction

Leash your dog.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 20, 2021, 12:52 PM

This is probably the worst nightmare for all pawrents.

One dog owner was spotted chasing after a fluffy white dog that was running about on the road at Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at around 10:20pm.

The incident was captured by a front camera of a vehicle that stopped at the junction.

The driver, Hang Zhi Cheng, told Mothership that this happened at the junction between Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Choa Chu Kang Way, near Keat Hong LRT station.

Video courtesy of Hang Zhi Cheng.

Unleashed white dog running about at road junction

When the traffic light turned green, vehicles started moving forward while the dog was still running in circles in an empty space between the opposite lanes.

Video courtesy of Hang Zhi Cheng.

Close shave

While the owner chased after the unleashed dog frantically, unfortunately, it made a turn and ran away, right towards the path of a moving lorry.

The driver of the approaching lorry then honked at the dog to scare it away.

It was clearly a close shave as the owner froze by the side at the scene.

Video courtesy of Hang Zhi Cheng.

Strangers came to help

In her attempts to catch the dog, the owner fell on the road at one point.

Towards the end, the owner was visibly exhausted.

Luckily, some strangers on the street came to her rescue.

Two men stood at the junction to control the traffic while the rest tried to corner the dog.

Video courtesy of Hang Zhi Cheng.

While the group did not grab hold of the dog at the junction, they managed to usher the dog onto a nearby pedestrian pathway near the LRT station.

Video courtesy of Hang Zhi Cheng.

And the chase continued.

Hope both owner and dog are okay.

Top photos via screengrab of Hang Zhi Cheng's videos

