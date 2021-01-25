Back

Otters crossing busy Orchard Road outside Plaza Singapura almost hit by taxi that braked in time

They almost ended up as roadkill.

Belmont Lay | January 25, 2021, 04:42 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A nerve-racking video showing a family of otters trying to cross the busy Orchard Road outside of Plaza Singapura has been put up on Facebook on Jan. 24, 2020.

The incident took place along the busy road with the otters gathered at the pavement opposite the entrance of the Istana.

The otters, which were squeaking, were repeatedly trying to make their way across the four-lane road, which was experiencing moderate traffic at that time.

At least two otters tried leading the pack to make a run for it across the road, but they turned around at the last second as vehicles approached and cut off their path.

The presence of the large otter family forced vehicles travelling along the road at that time to slow down or change lanes to avoid hitting the animals.

Located at blind spot

As the otters made their way across the road gingerly, they were not completely visible to motorists in approaching vehicles on left-most lanes as the animals were located at a blind spot.

The heart-stopping moment occurred when the pack leader was almost done crossing the four-lane road and a speeding taxi braked in time to avoid running the creatures over.

This occurred within seconds after the pack leader took the chance to make a run for it when there was a split-second lull in traffic.

Onlookers at the side of the road could only look on helplessly.

There were at least 14 otters in the group.

The video ended with the otters safely at the grass patch outside of the Istana.

S'pore photographer captures tranquil shot of macaque grooming wild boar at Pulau Ubin

He initially thought the boar was a log.

January 25, 2021, 02:03 PM

US sends aircraft carrier group into South China Sea on same day Taiwan reported incursion into air zone

FONOPs look set to continue.

January 25, 2021, 01:17 PM

Taiwan quarantines over 5,000 people to contain hospital Covid-19 cluster

More than 5,000 people are to be quarantined at home.

January 25, 2021, 12:29 PM

Desperate cat owner in S'pore allegedly scammed after offering S$3,000 reward for missing cat

A police report has been made.

January 25, 2021, 12:14 PM

E-waste recycling bins now available at 24 Shell stations across S'pore

Dispose of e-waste responsibly.

January 25, 2021, 12:09 PM

'You cannot resign': SGUnited Traineeship firm threatens fresh grad who found full-time job elsewhere

Michael ‘closed one eye’ when he was made to do a full-time job without proper training. But when the company tried to discourage him from resigning using threats and half-truths, he sought help from government authorities, only to have his complaints ignored.

January 25, 2021, 11:48 AM

Geologist finds a natural formation inside a rock that looks like Cookie Monster

C is for Cookie, that's good enough for me.

January 25, 2021, 11:33 AM

Ex-SIA stewardess shows what her last flight from S'pore to Zurich amid Covid-19 was like

Bittersweet.

January 25, 2021, 10:42 AM

Man in S'pore relearning how to live after losing scalp & speech to stroke

Stories of Us: A stroke in 2019 caused polyglot Herman Ho to suffer from a peculiar language impairment called aphasia. He explains what the road to recovery was like.

January 25, 2021, 09:39 AM

20 large groups breach Covid-19 rules at East Coast Park, Kallang Riverside Park & other public areas

Not cool.

January 25, 2021, 04:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.