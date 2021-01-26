Next level desserts at Marina Bay Sands cafe look like bubble tea, dumplings & more

Opened in September 2019, Origin + Bloom has been gaining attention for its innovative, Instagrammable food items.

You can find the cafe at the lobby of Marina Bay Sands Tower 3:

Cute desserts

The Hojicha Bubble Tea (S$9) is a bubble-tea shaped dessert that has been making waves.

The cup is made out of roll cake wrapped around the filling of salted caramel, hojicha (roasted green tea) crémeux, hojicha mousse, and chocolate pearls.

Topping the dessert off is a straw and cup lid made of chocolate.

If you're not a fan of traditional rice dumplings (more commonly known as bak zhang or zong zi), the Sweet Dumpling (S$9) may be a viable alternative.

Made with glutinous rice, coconut rice, cempedak crémeux, and pandan biscuit, it incorporates a variety of local flavours in one tiny package.

If you're missing your weekend getaways to Thailand, the Mango (S$10) may alleviate (or worsen) those wanderlust feelings.

Encased in a chocolate shell, the filling consists of passionfruit-lychee jelly, Sarawak pepper, and Thailand 'Nam Doc Mai' mango mousse.

The appearance of the Apple Tart (S$9) may not be as mind-bending, but it still looks pretty good.

It contains Calvados (apple or pear brandy) mousse, caramelised cinnamon apple, and a vanilla glaze.

For those who are looking for a savoury and more filling item, The Whole 9 Yards (S$16 for 4cm, S$29 for 8cm, S$85 for whole) takes the sandwich game to a whole new level.

Featuring a French style sourdough bread called Pain au Levain, ingredients in this thicc sandwich include Mortadella pork, chorizo, Jésus Du Pays basque (dry-aged pork sausage), Gammon ham, Chambost Saucisson (dry-cured pork sausage), and pickled vegetables.

Other baked goods and pastries available are just as photogenic:

Origin + Bloom

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 3 Lobby, Hotel, Singapore 018956

Opening hours: 7am - 10pm, daily

