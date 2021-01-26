Back

Next level desserts at Marina Bay Sands cafe look like bubble tea, dumplings & more

Too cute to be eaten.

Karen Lui | January 26, 2021, 06:53 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Opened in September 2019, Origin + Bloom has been gaining attention for its innovative, Instagrammable food items.

You can find the cafe at the lobby of Marina Bay Sands Tower 3:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by choose life (@shoppingtravelling)

Cute desserts

The Hojicha Bubble Tea (S$9) is a bubble-tea shaped dessert that has been making waves.

The cup is made out of roll cake wrapped around the filling of salted caramel, hojicha (roasted green tea) crémeux, hojicha mousse, and chocolate pearls.

Topping the dessert off is a straw and cup lid made of chocolate.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ThingsILove (@luna_moon_chloe)

Photo via iris.nihao on Instagram

If you're not a fan of traditional rice dumplings (more commonly known as bak zhang or zong zi), the Sweet Dumpling (S$9) may be a viable alternative.

Made with glutinous rice, coconut rice, cempedak crémeux, and pandan biscuit, it incorporates a variety of local flavours in one tiny package.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ⑉ғᴀɴɢ. (@fyx.730)

Photo via iris.nihao on Instagram

If you're missing your weekend getaways to Thailand, the Mango (S$10) may alleviate (or worsen) those wanderlust feelings.

Encased in a chocolate shell, the filling consists of passionfruit-lychee jelly, Sarawak pepper, and Thailand 'Nam Doc Mai' mango mousse.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Han Rui (@madhanrui)

Photo via zeryael on Instagram

The appearance of the Apple Tart (S$9) may not be as mind-bending, but it still looks pretty good.

It contains Calvados (apple or pear brandy) mousse, caramelised cinnamon apple, and a vanilla glaze.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Kelpe (@markkelpe1)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by YJ (@yon9jin9)

For those who are looking for a savoury and more filling item, The Whole 9 Yards (S$16 for 4cm, S$29 for 8cm, S$85 for whole) takes the sandwich game to a whole new level.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christine (@hclchristine)

Featuring a French style sourdough bread called Pain au Levain, ingredients in this thicc sandwich include Mortadella pork, chorizo, Jésus Du Pays basque (dry-aged pork sausage), Gammon ham, Chambost Saucisson (dry-cured pork sausage), and pickled vegetables.

Other baked goods and pastries available are just as photogenic:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by c. (@kreyan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @missyshopalot

Origin + Bloom

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 3 Lobby, Hotel, Singapore 018956

Opening hours: 7am - 10pm, daily

Come follow us on IG!

Top images by luna_moon_chloe and madhanrui on Instagram.

High Court judge rebukes NTU student's lawyer for dumping blame on 13-year-old victim of sex offender

The judge also raised the offender's initial two year jail sentence by nine months.

January 26, 2021, 06:48 PM

Man chases down another man allegedly outraging modesty of woman at Telok Blangah Drive staircase

The man had been behaving suspiciously at the staircase landing of a block.

January 26, 2021, 06:46 PM

Up to 50% off beers, wines, spirits & more at online warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2021

Can stock up for Chinese New Year.

January 26, 2021, 06:31 PM

Ex-IMDA principal consultant, 54, & another woman, 42, charged with conspiring to cheat IMDA & People's Association of S$77,500

Both of them each face 12 charges for the offence of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property.

January 26, 2021, 06:17 PM

Progressive Wage Model expanded to waste management sector, will benefit up to 3,000 local workers

Previously, the PWM covered only the cleaning, security, landscape, and lift and escalator sectors.

January 26, 2021, 06:00 PM

Chinese auspicious saying decoration in S'pore Chinatown contains obvious typo

It was up for a few days.

January 26, 2021, 05:56 PM

S'pore's 1st handroll bar offers S$36 handroll set with scallops, salmon, torched flounder & more

Place seems too cool for us.

January 26, 2021, 05:32 PM

V Day 2021: 7 S'pore hotels with a bathtub for staycations around S$200/night

Getaway.

January 26, 2021, 05:27 PM

North Korean diplomat in Kuwait defects to South Korea, says he wants 'a better future' for his child

The escape comes after another defection just two months before.

January 26, 2021, 05:26 PM

Life in Singapore is already tough enough. Here are 5 ‘hacks’ to make things easier.

The best hacks don’t have to be online.

January 26, 2021, 05:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.