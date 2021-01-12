Old Chang Kee group launches hae bee hiam curry puff & rice balls now till Feb. 28, 2021

Old Chang Kee has decided on its flavour for the upcoming Chinese New Year: hae bee hiam, or dried prawn sambal chilli.

The Hae Bee Hiam Chicken’O is available at all Old Chang Kee stores from now till Feb. 28, 2021.

Each curry puff consists of hae bee hiam, chicken, and a blend of spices encased in crisp pastry.

Get it for S$2 per piece, or S$3.60 for two pieces.

Hae bee hiam rice balls

Separately, Curry Times, a casual eatery under Old Chang Kee, has also launched hae bee hiam rice balls.

The rice balls, which are available from now till Feb. 28, come with homemade Hae Bee Hiam fillings.

The dish is part of their Hae Bee 5 Treasures Set, which costs S$13.80++ for a five-course meal.

Hae bee hiam rice balls (three pieces)

Choice of Meat (choose one) Fish Fillet in Oyster Sauce Soya Sauce Chicken Roast Chicken Leg

Fortune Vegetables

Prosperity Fish Maw Soup

Roselle Tea

You can find Curry Times at Novena Square, Westgate, Changi Airport Terminal 3, and Northpoint City.

Other seasonal offerings from the brand include the Golden Crispy Prawn Roll snack, Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yusheng, festive catering menus.

Top image via Old Chang Kee