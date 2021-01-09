Back

OCBC Bank appoints first female group CEO

Helen Wong's experiences and expertise extend beyond corporate banking, Greater China, and North Asia.

Darryl Laiu | January 09, 2021, 11:06 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

On Jan. 8, OCBC Bank (OCBC) announced the appointment of Helen Wong as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Wong will succeed Samuel Tsien on Apr. 15, and will become OCBC's first female group CEO.

She is also the first woman to head a Singapore bank.

The Chairman of OCBC Bank, Ooi Sang Kuang, said: "Helen's experiences and expertise extend beyond corporate banking, Greater China and North Asia."

"We are confident that Helen will be able to lead the OCBC group to greater heights in an increasingly complex and challenging environment."

Started her career in OCBC

Wong had started her career in OCBC in 1984, and was the bank's first China Desk Manager.

In her 37-year career, she has also worked in various capacities in investment banking and corporate banking in other firms.

From 2015 to 2019, she was Chief Executive, Greater China at HSBC bank. She then rejoined OCBC in Feb. 2020 as Deputy President and Head of Global Wholesale Banking.

On accepting her new role, Wong said:

"I am deeply honoured to be succeeding Sam, who is highly regarded and respected, not just in Singapore's banking industry, but also regionally.

Although Covid-19 struck fiercely at the economy and impacted many lives and livelihoods, we navigated the storm deftly thanks to Sam's leadership, the team's united efforts and the Board's guidance.

The team and I will now continue to build on OCBC's strong foundations to further entrench it as a leading and progressive regional financial institution."

Top image from adapted from Wikipedia Commons and OCBC.

I’d rather work in the office than at home. Here's why.

Only know you love her when you let her go.

January 09, 2021, 10:54 AM

Days in 2020 actually shorter than 24h as Earth spins faster than ever: Scientists

Thought 2020 passed slowly?

January 09, 2021, 10:29 AM

Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20

As expected and now confirmed.

January 09, 2021, 04:25 AM

S'porean man, 20, is 3rd Covid-19 case linked to Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

MOH says that it is currently investigating the cases linked to the hotel.

January 08, 2021, 11:36 PM

Thai govt backtracks on announcement of Covid-19 cases facing jail if they didn't download tracing app

Multiple statements of clarification have been put by the authorities on the matter.

January 08, 2021, 10:48 PM

TraceTogether data access by police to be restricted to serious offences including rape, terrorism, kidnapping

The SNDGO acknowledged its error.

January 08, 2021, 09:35 PM

Jail for 3 Hong Kong protesters who tied up & seized Chinese state media Global Times reporter

They were found guilty of rioting and assault.

January 08, 2021, 07:53 PM

S’pore woman, 65, gets jail for lying to MOH about not frequently meeting man, 71, while infected with Covid-19

The woman was part of the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

January 08, 2021, 07:30 PM

VJC students build ridiculously detailed campus on Minecraft, that took over 1,000 hours, for virtual open house

Game on.

January 08, 2021, 07:18 PM

20 months' jail & S$15,000 fine for man, 24, who rented out condo units in S'pore as brothels

Many of the apartments he rented were eventually raided.

January 08, 2021, 06:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.