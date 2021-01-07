NUS investigating sex-for-grades complaint involving 2 staff & former student

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is looking into a complaint of sexual misconduct against two of its staff members.

The ongoing investigation surrounds alleged sex-for-grades with a former student. It's suspected to have happened off-campus.

The complaint was first received December 2, 2020.

The summary was included in NUS' first report on sexual misconduct sent to students and staff members.

No police report has yet been filed.

Increase in complaints against staff from 2019

According to the report, the number of complaints against staff more than tripled (from 3 to 10) between 2019 and 2020.

There were 71 sexual misconduct complaints involving students made to NUS in the past five years.

These include cases like with the NUS Tembusu College Professor, and the sex-text debacle.

All offences have been classified as involving sexual assault, unwanted verbal or physical contact of a sexual nature, or unwanted sexual advances or requests for sexual favours.

Except for this current complaint, which is yet to be classified as investigations are still in progress.

"A holistic approach"

According to NUS, all victims are offered support from a Care Officer in the Victims Care Unit (VCU), and the Provost will take action like withdrawal or suspension whenever necessary. No-contact orders are served to prevent further interaction between both parties involved.

Here's NUS statement in their foreword:

"We are taking a holistic approach towards addressing sexual misconduct. We recognise the importance of raising awareness in the NUS community, enhancing infrastructure for better campus safety, instituting a strict framework for disciplinary sanctions, and offering comprehensive victim support.

NUS has also said all students and staff are currently expected to undergo a mandatory "Respect and consent" module, and will soon introduce other refresher courses to promote a "safe and respectable" campus environment for all.

