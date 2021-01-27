Back

129 FairPrice stores will remain open on first day of Chinese New Year 2021

For the last-minute shoppers

Karen Lui | January 27, 2021, 02:21 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A total of 129 FairPrice stores will be open on Feb. 12, 2021, the first day of Chinese New Year.

90% of stores open

The number of FairPrice stores remaining open during this festive season has been gradually increasing.

Compared to last year's 114 opened stores (and the previous year's 110), this year sees an additional 15 stores open.

This means that out of the 149 FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets in Singapore, 90 per cent of them will remain open.

Opening hours on Chinese New Year's Eve

For last minute shopping needs, 121 physical stores and the supermarket chain's mobile stores "FairPrice on Wheels" will remain open until 5pm on Feb. 11, the eve of Chinese New Year.

A total of 28 stores will operate for 24 hours to meet the needs of those shopping for their reunion dinners.

Re-open on second day

Regular opening hours will resume across all 149 stores and mobile stores on the second day of Chinese New Year, Feb. 13.

Extended hours from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10

A total of 65 stores will operate for 24 hours, starting on Thursday, Jan. 28.

This will provide increased convenience and accessibility to festive and daily essentials for customers, while helping to reduce high customer traffic that is expected during this period.

Online deliveries

Online deliveries will also remain available between 8am and 6pm from Feb. 11 to 13.

Regular delivery timing will resume on Feb. 14, the third day of Chinese New Year.

More information about opening hours during the Chinese New Year festive period can be found on FairPrice’s website.

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via Capitaland.

Top 5 affordable eateries in S'pore to eat at alone on Valentine's Day 2021

If you absolutely had to eat out.

January 27, 2021, 01:33 PM

Parti Liyani returns home to Indonesia after 4 years of investigations, trial & acquittal

However, her case is not over yet.

January 27, 2021, 01:01 PM

Allan Wu helps 16-year-old daughter in Ivy League admissions by enrolling her in university admissions consultancy

A 'school' that helps you get to another school.

January 27, 2021, 12:52 PM

Impatient Mercedes driver scratches own car to squeeze past truck & driver at IKEA Tampines

The man unloading the truck narrowly avoided getting pinned between the two vehicles, thanks to his quick reflexes.

January 27, 2021, 12:44 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery releases S$24 bread-scented handwash in Chanel-esque bottle

Clean and confused.

January 27, 2021, 12:34 PM

Lo hei using pre-recorded shouting of auspicious phrases a glimpse of awkward Chinese New Year

Press your screen.

January 27, 2021, 12:24 PM

Chinese live streamer known for overeating unhealthy food dies at 19

RIP.

January 27, 2021, 11:23 AM

'Demon Slayer' anime film submitted for Oscars 2021

Bigger than 'Spirited Away'.

January 27, 2021, 11:10 AM

S'pore manufacturing beats expectations, records 14.3% growth in December 2020

The growth was buoyed by gains in electronics and biomedical clusters.

January 27, 2021, 09:37 AM

In photos: Community Covid-19 vaccination centre opens in Tanjong Pagar on Jan. 27

Each vaccination centre can dole out 2,000 doses per day.

January 27, 2021, 09:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.