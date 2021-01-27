129 FairPrice stores will remain open on first day of Chinese New Year 2021

A total of 129 FairPrice stores will be open on Feb. 12, 2021, the first day of Chinese New Year.

90% of stores open

The number of FairPrice stores remaining open during this festive season has been gradually increasing.

Compared to last year's 114 opened stores (and the previous year's 110), this year sees an additional 15 stores open.

This means that out of the 149 FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets in Singapore, 90 per cent of them will remain open.

Opening hours on Chinese New Year's Eve

For last minute shopping needs, 121 physical stores and the supermarket chain's mobile stores "FairPrice on Wheels" will remain open until 5pm on Feb. 11, the eve of Chinese New Year.

A total of 28 stores will operate for 24 hours to meet the needs of those shopping for their reunion dinners.

Re-open on second day

Regular opening hours will resume across all 149 stores and mobile stores on the second day of Chinese New Year, Feb. 13.

Extended hours from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10

A total of 65 stores will operate for 24 hours, starting on Thursday, Jan. 28.

This will provide increased convenience and accessibility to festive and daily essentials for customers, while helping to reduce high customer traffic that is expected during this period.

Online deliveries

Online deliveries will also remain available between 8am and 6pm from Feb. 11 to 13.

Regular delivery timing will resume on Feb. 14, the third day of Chinese New Year.

More information about opening hours during the Chinese New Year festive period can be found on FairPrice’s website.

