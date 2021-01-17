Public campsites & BBQ pits to reopen on Jan. 20, 6 pax per tent & 8 pax per BBQ pit

Good news for those who love camping and using the BBQ pits at public parks in Singapore.

From Jan. 20, 2021, campsites in parks (including Pulau Ubin) and BBQ pits will reopen, according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

Need to apply via AXS to camp & BBQ

Campsites

If you're looking to set up your tent at a campsite, make sure you make an application online via AXS (or this form for Pulau Ubin).

For those who are pitching tents, do note that there should be a five-metre distance in between camping tents.

At the same time, there should be a maximum of six campers per tent.

BBQ pits

If you're hanging out with friends or family at a BBQ pit, please note that the group size should not exceed eight people, and that all BBQ activities should stop by 10.30pm.

Apply for BBQ pits here.

More details can be found on NParks' website.

Top image by Syahindah Ishak