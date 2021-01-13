New HDB Flat portal launched with upcoming BTOs, flat listing service & housing budget calculator

National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced on Wednesday Jan. 13 that a new HDB Flat Portal has been rolled out.

New HDB portal

With this portal, it will be more convenient for home buyers and sellers to gather information on the purchase or sale of a flat through a single integrated platform, he said.

Main features of this portal include:

Customised financial calculators for buyers to estimate their housing budget, and for sellers to estimate their sales proceeds

A one-stop loan listing service for buyers to obtain information on housing loans offered by both HDB and participating financial institutions

A flat-listing service with information on current and upcoming new HDB flats for buyers to compare their housing options holistically. In subsequent phases, HDB is looking to include resale flat listings.

This portal is the second phase of the HDB Resale Portal that was launched in Jan 2018.

You can access the portal here.

Lee's full Facebook post here:

Top photo via Modern Affliction/Unsplash, HDB.