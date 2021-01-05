Back

Nasty Cookie opens Tiffany blue, train-themed outlet at Orchard Gateway with soft serves & milkshakes

Om nom nom nom.

Fasiha Nazren | January 05, 2021, 12:57 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2020

01 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Three months after opening its flagship store, gourmet cookie shop Nasty Cookie announced its third outlet in Singapore.

The new outlet is located right in the heart of town, at Orchard Gateway.

True to its brand, the space at Orchard Gateway also boasts its signature Tiffany blue aesthetic.

Subway train-themed shop

What sets it apart from its other outlets, however, is the subway train theme.

The concept is complete with train poles, handles, a door, a map and even some window graphics.

Here's a quick look at the new shop:

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Faster-moving queues

According to Nasty Cookie, customers can expect faster-moving queues and freshly baked cookies with ramped-up space and equipment in the kitchen.

Nasty Cookie is known for its wide variety of stuffed cookies, including flavours like Matcha Mania (S$5.50), Biscoff Cookie (S$4.90) and Cookies N Creme Cheesecake (S$5.50).

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by elizabeth (@egglizardeats)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @monkeycravings

One can also find milkshakes (from S$4.90) and soft serves at this outlet, including the Signature Soft Serve (S$2.90) and the seasonal Nutella Soft Serve (S$3.20).

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Merchandise from S$3.50

Apart from the sweet treats, customers can also buy exclusive merchandise from S$3.50.

Here's a look at some of the merchandise:

Nasty Cap (S$24.90 each)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Nasty Pyjamas Set (S$32.90)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Cookie Socks Set (S$25)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Details

Address: Orchard Gateway #B2-10 Singapore 238858 (opposite Don Don Donki)

Opening hours: 12:30pm to 9pm, daily

Come follow us on IG!

Top image from Nasty Cookie.

3 winning tickets for Toto S$10.8m top prize on Jan. 4, with 1 iToto System 12 bet split 26 ways

One winning ticket was purchased in Hougang.

January 05, 2021, 12:37 PM

52 men, aged 16 to 65, arrested for being suspected unlawful society members

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 05, 2021, 12:27 PM

MND: Clementi forest will remain 'Residential' zone, future generations decide on its use

There is no immediate need to develop the site for housing at the moment.

January 05, 2021, 12:18 PM

Man, 23, arrested after allegedly breaking into woman's home in Jurong East & molesting her

He will be charged in court on Jan. 5 with housebreaking. 

January 05, 2021, 10:55 AM

Trump could skip Biden's inauguration as Trump's hotel increases prices 500% in Washington DC

Room rates are up by five-fold on inauguration day.

January 05, 2021, 10:38 AM

Foreign worker who saved child from third storey Hougang flat ledge: 'At last my life is a good job'

2021's first hero.

January 05, 2021, 01:50 AM

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases on Jan. 4

This brings the total number of cases to 58,721.

January 05, 2021, 12:03 AM

Veteran TVB actress Lee Heung-kam passes away at 88

Rest in peace.

January 04, 2021, 11:26 PM

Heartwarming moment between 2 widowed penguins in Melbourne caught on camera

Warm fuzzies.

January 04, 2021, 11:20 PM

M'sia wanted to remove neutral operator from KL-SG HSR but too risky for S'pore

The original commercial model guarantees Singapore the right to run cross-border services efficiently and reliably.

January 04, 2021, 09:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.