Nasty Cookie opens Tiffany blue, train-themed outlet at Orchard Gateway with soft serves & milkshakes

Three months after opening its flagship store, gourmet cookie shop Nasty Cookie announced its third outlet in Singapore.

The new outlet is located right in the heart of town, at Orchard Gateway.

True to its brand, the space at Orchard Gateway also boasts its signature Tiffany blue aesthetic.

Subway train-themed shop

What sets it apart from its other outlets, however, is the subway train theme.

The concept is complete with train poles, handles, a door, a map and even some window graphics.

Here's a quick look at the new shop:

Faster-moving queues

According to Nasty Cookie, customers can expect faster-moving queues and freshly baked cookies with ramped-up space and equipment in the kitchen.

Nasty Cookie is known for its wide variety of stuffed cookies, including flavours like Matcha Mania (S$5.50), Biscoff Cookie (S$4.90) and Cookies N Creme Cheesecake (S$5.50).

One can also find milkshakes (from S$4.90) and soft serves at this outlet, including the Signature Soft Serve (S$2.90) and the seasonal Nutella Soft Serve (S$3.20).

Merchandise from S$3.50

Apart from the sweet treats, customers can also buy exclusive merchandise from S$3.50.

Here's a look at some of the merchandise:

Nasty Cap (S$24.90 each)

Nasty Pyjamas Set (S$32.90)

Cookie Socks Set (S$25)

Details

Address: Orchard Gateway #B2-10 Singapore 238858 (opposite Don Don Donki)

Opening hours: 12:30pm to 9pm, daily

Top image from Nasty Cookie.