Anonymous person donates squid & cuttlefish balls to Tampines community fridges, all gone in 2 days

An anonymous person has selflessly donated packets of squid and cuttlefish balls to community fridges at Block 441 Tampines Street 43.

Donated squid and cuttlefish balls

Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng revealed on Jan. 5 that the fridges were completely filled with the food packets.

They were donated on Jan. 4.

Someone donated squid and cuttlefish balls at My Kind of Fridge yesterday. #MyKindofFridge at Tampines Blk 441 has been open 24/7 since Jan 2017 for public to contribute food. Blk 441 & 442 are public rental blocks for lower income residents. #tampinesnorth pic.twitter.com/FNetfhuwl6 — Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆 (@YamKeng) January 5, 2021

None left on Jan. 6

When Mothership went down to see the fridges on Jan. 6 evening, there was barely anything, save for some chillies and frozen food items.

The freezer, which was located beside the fridges, was also empty.

For needy residents

Named My Kind of Fridge, the community refrigerators and freezer are part of a grassroots initiative intended for the public to donate fresh food to needy residents.

Block 441 and 442 are public rental blocks for lower income residents.

The initiative was started in 2017 by the Tampines North Citizens' Consultative Committee, with support from the Tampines Town Council.

One of the refrigerators contains halal food and the other stores non-halal items.

The freezer has a sign that says no pork is allowed, as it is strictly for fish donations only.

There are also some baskets located next to the staircase landing for vegetable donations.

Some fluffy cats were also spotted hanging around the area.

Cute.

Top images from Baey Yam Keng/Twitter & by Syahindah Ishak.