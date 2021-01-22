S'pore motorcyclist sings NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' in lift alone, gets over 75,000 likes on TikTok

Many of us — whether we'll admit it or not — sing to ourselves sometimes when we're alone, be it in the shower, absentmindedly while doing work, or in an empty lift.

One man in Singapore posted a video which featured him singing in an empty lift on TikTok which has since gone viral, with many people praising his singing skills.

'Bye Bye Bye' solo performance

Ash Qasha, who describes himself as "a video editor that enjoys riding his bike", records himself using a GoPro camera strapped to his helmet when he goes out for rides on his motorcycle.

On Jan. 19, Ash posted a video to TikTok of himself riding alone in a high-rise building's lift.

As he began to ascend, Ash said, "We are on the elevator alone. Time to do a short performance for myself."

He then cleared his voice, said "Ready?", and promptly burst into song, singing an impressive rendition NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye.

As he finished the pre-chorus ("I want to see you out that door, baby bye bye bye"), Ash switched over to beatboxing.

When he finished his beatbox performance, he looked up at the storey indicator, and remarked, "Oh. 41... 42... Ah, my ears are popping!"

You can check out his performance either in his video on his TikTok page or here:

TikTok users very impressed

In the three days since it was posted, Ash's video has garnered more than 400,000 views and 75,000 likes.

Other TikTok users chimed in with awed comments about Ash's singing skills.

This is not the first time Ash has demonstrated his singing skills on his TikTok channel.

In a video posted on TikTok on Dec. 26, Ash sang Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go" while riding on the road. The video garnered more than 14,000 likes.

Then, on Jan. 6, he posted another TikTok video of him — edited to have five versions of himself singing different harmonies while standing around his motorcycle — singing NSYNC's 1999 single "Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy)".

Top photos via TikTok / @ash_qasha.