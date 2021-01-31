Back

29 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 31, 2021, all imported

There are no new locally-transmitted cases.

Joshua Lee | January 31, 2021, 03:44 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 29 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Sunday (Jan. 31).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,536.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 29 cases are imported.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 24: 48

Jan. 25: 44

Jan. 26: 14

Jan. 27: 25

Jan. 28: 34

Jan. 29: 24

Jan. 30: 58

Jan. 31: 29

