K2, Primary 2-6 students to report to school on Jan. 5, 2021

The new school term is starting on Jan. 4, 2021.

However, as part of the Safe Management Measures (SMMs) implemented by the Ministry of Education (MOE), not all students will be starting school that day.

School reopens on Monday

According to MOE, Kindergarten 1 (K1) and Primary 1 (P1) students have to report to school this coming Monday.

Each student can be accompanied by at most one parent or guardian to familiarise the new environment.

Students attending Special Education Schools will report to school on Jan. 4 too.

Students who are attending secondary schools, Junior Colleges, and Millennia Institute are to report as scheduled.

Secondary 1 students who cannot obtain uniforms in time are allowed to wear physical education attire or their primary school uniforms.

Extra holiday for K2 and Primary 2- 6 students

As part of the SMMs, K2 and P2 to P6 students will only report to school on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

They will get an extra holiday so K1 and Primary 1 students can adjust to the new environment safely.

Need to bring Trace Together tokens?

MOE added that it is not mandatory for students to have Trace Together tokens when school reopens.

Bringing tokens to school will only be made compulsory once nationwide distribution is completed.

