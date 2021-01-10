Missing 80-year-old woman last seen at Blk 112 Rivervale walk, Police appealing for information

Update on Jan 10, 10:42pm: The woman has been found.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 80-year-old woman.

She was last seen at Blk 112 Rivervale Walk, wearing a black shirt, three-quarter pants with blue slippers.

She was also carrying a black pouch.

Here is a picture of her, as provided by the SPF's tweet and her granddaughter.

#sgpoliceappeal 80-year-old Chinese woman missing since 10/01/2021 at 1245hrs. Last seen at Blk 112 Rivervale Walk, wearing black shirt, 3 quater pants with blue slippers and carrying a black pouch. If found, please call 999. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V6ws1KM6z0 — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) January 10, 2021

According to Thung, she is about 1.5m tall, and has neither an identity card nor a handphone with her.

Anyone with information urged to come forward

Anyone with information is requested to call the police at 999.

