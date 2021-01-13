New shop at Arab St sells Dutch Stroopwafels, pandan chiffon bubble tea & more

Singaporeans can never get enough of bubble tea. However, competition remains incredibly stiff.

Veteran actor Chen Shucheng's three-month-old bubble tea shop in Toa Payoh is among those that have bitten the dust.

Milk is a Muslim-owned bubble tea shop that opened in the vicinity of Bugis last month.

Located along Arab Street, it joins other popular Muslim-owned and halal-certified F&B establishments in the area.

Nine drinks

Their menu currently offers nine drinks, with delivery available during lunch time (12pm to 2pm) and dinner time (5pm to 7pm).

You can also find the store on foodpanda.

What sets Milk apart from its competitors are its locally inspired drinks, namely the Ice Kacang Tea (S$6.80) and Pandan Chiffon Tea (S$6.80).

The inclusion of red beans, rose, grass jelly, and creamer in Ice Kacang Tea helps to bring out the signature flavours of the traditional local dessert that we are familiar with.

Pandan lovers will appreciate the combination of pandan tea, kaya mascarpone cheese, and pearls.

They also serve classic bubble tea flavours like the Brown Sugar Brûlée (S$6.00) and non-milk based drinks like the Berry Cranberry Tea (S$6.80).

Stroopwafel

Another speciality item from Milk is their Stroopwafel.

Originating from the Netherlands, this well-loved Dutch snack traditionally consists of caramel filling sandwiched between two wafer cookies.

Its name literally translates to "syrup waffle".

Milk, however, has taken the liberty to put their own twist to the cookie snack to make it look more Instagram-worthy.

The Stroopwafel (S$4.00) is available in four flavours: S’mores, Matcha Oreo, Biscoff White, and Rocher.

Milk

Address: 27 Arab Street, Singapore 199726

Opening hours:

Mondays to Thursdays, 12pm to 9pm

Fridays to Sundays, 12pm to 12am

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via @ummi2bz and @milk.singapore on Instagram